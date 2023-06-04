The Trinity boys lacrosse team guaranteed itself a spot in PIAA tournament with a District 3 Class 2A quarterfinal win against Red Land and now faces a familiar foe in its opening draw.

The Shamrocks travel to Pittsburgh Tuesday to square off with Mars in a state opener, a team they fell to during the regular season. Faceoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Below is a preview of the game.

Trinity (18-5) at Mars (19-2)

How they got here: Trinity placed fourth in the District 3 tournament and earned the final state seat. The Shamrocks opened their postseason slate with 9-5 and 9-8 wins against York Catholic and Red Land before dropping 19-9 and 14-6 decisions against Cocalico and Susquehannock. Mars ran the gauntlet in the District 7 tournament, blitzing Moon Area (17-1), Hampton (18-4) and South Fayette (16-7) to capture the crown.

Up next: The winner draws District 12 champion Lansdale Catholic or Susquehannock in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

History: The Shamrocks are playing in their sixth consecutive PIAA tournament. Trinity bowed out in last year’s opening round, a 14-7 setback to Penncrest, and eye its first state victory since 2021. The Fightin’ Planets are the reigning state champs, edging Marple Newtown 9-6 in last spring’s title bout. Mars is also making its sixth straight PIAA appearance and has advanced to the quarterfinals each of those years.

Tuesday marks as the ‘Rocks and Planets third meeting in the state tournament. Mars is 2-0 against Trinity, winning 22-12 in a 2019 opener and 14-9 in the 2021 quarters.

Notes: Trinity and Mars faced off in an April 1 dust up where the Planets ran away with a 19-8 victory. Raj Chima pumped in a hat trick for the ‘Rocks in the losing decision while Peter Gaudion netted a pair and Nico Chirieleison assisted on two scores. Goalkeeper Bodey Teter gathered 10 saves in the meeting.

Teter has been sidelined due to an undisclosed injury across the Shamrocks’ last two playoff games. Brad Brown replaced Teter and collected 32 saves in his two appearances.

Mars’ Enzo Grieco, a junior attackman who’s committed to Penn State, was named the WPIAL 2A Player of the Year and eclipsed 100 points during the regular season. Grieco and junior Jack McKenzie, a Maryland pledge, were named 2023 USA Lacrosse All-Americans.

