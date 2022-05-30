 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PIAA Boys Lacrosse

PIAA Boys Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley, Trinity dig in to state play Tuesday

CV MT Lacrosse 14.JPG

Cumberland Valley's Justin Buchenauer, center, celebrates with his team after scoring a goal during the third quarter of their District 3 Class 3A Lacrosse Championship game against Manheim Township at Landis Field in Harrisburg.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The PIAA state championships are familiar territory for the Cumberland Valley and Trinity boys lacrosse programs.

And Tuesday, the pair of Mid-Penn perennial powers return to the state dance, opening with first-round action in Class 3A and Class 2A, respectively. The Eagles host Unionville while the Shamrocks make the trek east to Delaware County to face Penncrest.

Below is a preview into each matchup ahead of Tuesday’s action,

District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Tristan Hall's golden goal secures 7-6 win for Cumberland Valley over Central York, sends Eagles to 3A Championship

Class 3A

District 1-4 Unionville (12-9) at District 3-2 Cumberland Valley (18-3)

Site and time: Tuesday, Eagle View Stadium, 5 p.m.

What’s next?: Winner gets District 12-1 La Salle College or District 1-5 Garnet Valley in quarterfinals.

How they got here: The Eagles reached the District 3 championship where they fell to Manheim Township 12-4. Prior, CV forged quarterfinal and semifinal victories over Dallastown (9-4) and Central York (7-6) in overtime. The Longhorns dropped their District 1 third-place match to Downingtown East 8-7 and clinched the fourth seed.

Notes: Cumberland Valley eyes its first state tournament win since 2018 and its fourth overall as a program. The Eagles returned to the state playoffs last spring after a year’s hiatus and fell to Garnet Valley 12-2 in the first round.  Unionville is making its first state tournament appearance in program history Tuesday.

District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Trinity drops 16-8 decision to Lampeter-Strasburg in 2A semifinal

Class 2A

District 3-3 Trinity (17-4) at District 1-2 Penncrest (13-6)

Site and time: Tuesday, Penncrest High School, (134 Barren Road, Media 19063), 7 p.m.

What's next?: Winner gets winner of District 10-1 Cathedral Prep or District 7-2 Quaker Valley in quarterfinals. 

How they got here: The Shamrocks dropped a 16-8 decision to Lampeter-Strasburg in the District 3 semifinals but bounced back with a 17-11 triumph over Cocalico in the third-place game Thursday. Marple Newtown knocked off the Lions 10-9 for their first District 1 championship and dropped Penncrest to the second seed in the state tournament.

Notes: Trinity captured its first state playoff win last year in a 23-7 affair against South Lafayette. Previously, the Shamrocks had rattled off three straight state tournament appearances from 2017-19, but fell in each first-round contest. Penncrest snapped a five-year dry spell last spring with its first state postseason appearance since 2014. In the 2014 playoffs, the Lions dominated their competition and took home the state trophy with a 12-7 win over Avon Grove.

2022 PIAA Lacrosse Brackets

The PIAA lacrosse championships are scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 31.

2022 PIAA Boys Lax 2A Bracket.pdf

2022 PIAA Boys Lax 2A Bracket.pdf

2022 PIAA Boys Lax 3A Bracket.pdf

2022 PIAA Boys Lax 3A Bracket.pdf

2022 PIAA Girls Lax 2A Bracket.pdf

2022 PIAA Girls Lax 2A Bracket.pdf

2022 PIAA Girls Lax 3A bracket.pdf

2022 PIAA Girls Lax 3A bracket.pdf

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

