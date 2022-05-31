PIAA Boys Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley forges 3A first-round win over Unionville, advances to quarterfinals

Since the start of the season, Cumberland Valley head boys lacrosse coach Phil Helms has instilled in his offense to remove shots beyond 15 yards from its game plan.

Minus one exception.

That lone exception came to light Tuesday in the Eagles’ PIAA Class 3A first-round contest against District 1 No. 4 seed Unionville. With CV trailing the Longhorns by a pair of scores minutes into the second quarter, Nate Herbster spun around the back of the Unionville cage and dished a pass to Patrick Martin, who was camped at the 15-yard mark. Gaining control of the ball in his stick, Martin quickly delivered a high-bouncing shot that cleared the right shoulder of Longhorn goalkeeper Nico Kotch.

“The difference on a 15 yard shot to a 10 yard shot,” CV head coach Phil Helms said, “is immense for a goalie’s reaction time. But that high bouncer, when you get the goalie’s eyes to go down and his body goes down and then the ball goes back up, that does the same thing, it adjusts the timing of everything. So, if you’re going to shoot from outside of that, it’s got to be a high bouncer.

“You’ll never hear me complain about the high bouncer from the outside.”

Not only did Martin’s high-bounce goal claw the Eagles within one at the time, but it ignited a 4-0 scoring run. Behind the second-quarter surge, another 3-0 scoring burst in the second half and a stalwart effort from the Eagle defense, second-seeded CV dispatched the Longhorns 12-8 in front of the Eagle faithful Tuesday at Eagle View Stadium.

“To be honest, we don’t really feel momentum,” Martin said, referencing his game-shifting goal. “We’re a next play mentality kind of team. We were down zero to three, and it was still zero to zero (in our mind). We just wanted to get the next goal, the next play, and I think we executed that great. We didn’t feel the pressure, we didn’t fold under pressure. We learned that since Manheim, and I think we did a great job with that.”

After Martin’s bouncelike score, the CV (19-3) attack began to find its rhythm. Max Wilken evened the score at three 30 seconds later before Martin struck for his hat trick with 2.8 ticks left in the second half to provide CV the 4-3 edge at halftime.

Unionville (13-10) had opened the game with momentum in its favor, striking for two scores within the first four minutes of play. A third goal from Owen Kupsey at the 7:05 mark gifted the Longhorns a three-goal cushion that they took to the end of the first quarter.

“I think the anxiety of the game got to them,” Helms said of the first quarter. “We overplayed a little bit, we ran on some of the hitches that we don’t normally bite on. But we talked about it, they settled in and we had a clean sheet there (in) the second quarter.”

To complement the Eagle barrage in the second quarter, CV’s defense amped up the pressure and blanked the Longhorns. In goal, netminder Jonah Burd stonewalled three of his nine saves and the CV backline forced several turnovers while scooping eight ground balls.

It was an effort that continued in the second half, as the Eagles forced 12 turnovers and finished the evening with 23 ground balls. The CV offense also fed off the airlock-type play.

“We kind of bring each other up,” CV defender Jackson Erway said of the cohesion between the offense and defense. “When one side gets going, it kind of promotes the other side, and we’re just gonna go on from there.”

With the one-goal edge in hand, the Eagles widened their lead to 7-5 at the end of three and poured on five more tallies in the fourth to clinch the 12-8 win. Martin paced the CV blitz with four goals while Herbster netted a hat trick teamed with a game-high four helpers. Wilken and Justin Buchenauer posted a duo of scores each and Tristan Hall tacked on one to round out the scorebook.

Unionville never drifted far in the second half and trimmed the CV lead to one or two scores on five occasions. Kupsey spearheaded the Longhorn effort with a hat trick while Luc Spano punched in two goals.

“We weren’t going to quit,” Helms said, “but we knew Unionville wasn’t going to quit either. They’re coached very well.”

With the win, Cumberland Valley advances to Saturday’s quarterfinals where it draws District 1’s fifth-seed Garnet Valley at a site and time to be determined. Garnet Valley edged District 12 champion La Salle College High School 7-6 Tuesday.

Tuesday’s triumph was the Eagles’ first state victory since 2018, the program’s fourth all-time and their first against a Philadelphia-area school. Unionville made its first PIAA appearance in program history Tuesday and secured its bid to the tournament despite being the 19th seed in the District 1 playoffs.

“It gives us incredible confidence coming into this next quarterfinal game,” Martin said of Tuesday’s win. “We want to make it to the semifinals, we want to go to the finals. We’re playing every single game for our next game. We’re going every single practice for one more game.

“We want this.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.