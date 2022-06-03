PIAA Boys Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley eyes first semifinal bid since 2015 in quarterfinal meeting with Garnet Valley

The Cumberland Valley boys lacrosse team defeated a Philadelphia-area school for the first time in program history Tuesday, topping Unionville in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A tournament.

The Eagles have plans on going for No. 2.

Saturday, Cumberland Valley travels to Twin Valley High School to face another Philadelphia perennial power in the state quarterfinals — District 1 representative Garnet Valley.

Ahead of CV’s tussle, here’s a look at the Eagles’ matchup with the Jaguars.

1-5 Garnet Valley (13-6) vs. 3-2 Cumberland Valley (19-3)

Site and time: Twin Valley High School, (770 Clymer Hill Road, Elverson, 19520), 11 a.m. Saturday

How they got here: After facing a 3-0 deficit toward the end of the first quarter Tuesday, the Eagles wrestled back for a 12-8 first-round win over Unionville. Patrick Martin led the CV attack with four goals while Nate Herbster dished a game-high four assists. Other key scorers included Herbster (three goals), Max Wilken (two) and Justin Buchanauer (two).

The Jaguars pulled off the opening-round upset Tuesday, outlasting District 12 champion La Salle College High School 7-6. Sophomore Andrew Goldt paved the path to victory with a hat trick while goalkeeper Andrew Keaveney collected seven saves.

Notes: Saturday’s meeting won’t be the first in the state dance between the Eagles and Jaguars. The pair of nonconference foes squared off in last year’s first round and in the 2018 quarterfinals, with Garnet Valley securing victories in both contests. Last spring, the Jaguars outmatched CV for a 12-2 win while in 2018, the Eagles fought to the finish of a 6-4 defeat.

The Eagles may have the high ground in Saturday’s meeting after their first-round triumph over Unionville. In the District 1 playoffs, Unionville ousted Garnet Valley 7-6 in the quarterfinals and snagged the upset as the No. 19 seed. The Jaguars owned the No. 6 seed in the District 1 bracket.

A win Saturday would be CV’s first entry to the state semifinals since 2015 and just its second semifinal berth in program history. Garnet Valley maneuvered its way to the semifinals last year but fell in an 11-10 double overtime decision against District 1 counterpart Kennett. The Jaguars have reached the semifinals three times in the program’s history but have failed to punch their ticket to the state final.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.