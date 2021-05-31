 Skip to main content
PIAA Boys Lacrosse Championships brackets and results for May 31
agate
PIAA Boys Lacrosse

PIAA Boys Lacrosse Championships brackets and results for May 31

Cumberland Valley Trinity Lacrosse 3

Cumberland Valley celebrates after defeating Trinity in the Mid-Penn Conference championship game Friday at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

2021 PIAA Boys Lacrosse Championships

CLASS 3A

First Round: Tuesday, June 1

12-1 LaSalle College HS vs. 1-5 Wissahickon, at Conwell-Egan Catholic High School, 4

3-2 Hempfield vs. 1-4 Kennett, at Lancaster Catholic High School, 1:30

11-1 Emmaus High School vs. 12-2 St. Joseph's Prep School, at Nazareth High School, 6

1-2 Garnet Valley vs. 3-4 Cumberland Valley, at West Chester Henderson High School, 5

3-1 Wilson vs. 7-2 Shady Side Academy, at Manheim Twp. High School, 4:30

1-3 Radnor vs. 3-3 Central York, at Springfield Delco, 12

1-1 Springfield vs. 1-6 Conestoga, at Harriton High School, 5

7-1 North Allegheny vs. 10-1  McDowell, at Moon High School, 6

Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5

TBD

Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8

TBD

Championship: Saturday, June 12

TBD

---

CLASS 2A

First Round: Tuesday, June 1

1-1 Penncrest vs. 2-2 Wyoming Seminary, at Methacton High School, 6

11-1 Allentown Central Catholic vs. 12-2 Devon Preparatory School, at Nazareth High School, 4

2-1 Crestwood vs. 4-1 Lewisburg, at Lake Lehman High School, 4

12-1 Lansdale Catholic HS vs. 3-2 Susquehannock, at Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast, 4

1-2 Bishop Shanahan vs. 3-3 Lampeter-Strasburg, at Avon Grove High School, 4

10-1 Cathedral Prep vs. 7-2 Chartiers Valley, at Fairview High School, 6

3-1 Trinity vs. 7-3 South Fayette, at John H. Frederick Field, Memorial Park, 4

7-1 Mars vs. 3-4 Hershey, at Greater Latrobe High School, 6

Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5

TBD

Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8

TBD

Championship: Saturday, June 12

TBD

