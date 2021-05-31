PIAA Boys Lacrosse Championships brackets and results for May 31

2021 PIAA Boys Lacrosse Championships
CLASS 3A
First Round: Tuesday, June 1
12-1 LaSalle College HS vs. 1-5 Wissahickon, at Conwell-Egan Catholic High School, 4
3-2 Hempfield vs. 1-4 Kennett, at Lancaster Catholic High School, 1:30
11-1 Emmaus High School vs. 12-2 St. Joseph's Prep School, at Nazareth High School, 6
1-2 Garnet Valley vs. 3-4 Cumberland Valley, at West Chester Henderson High School, 5
3-1 Wilson vs. 7-2 Shady Side Academy, at Manheim Twp. High School, 4:30
1-3 Radnor vs. 3-3 Central York, at Springfield Delco, 12
1-1 Springfield vs. 1-6 Conestoga, at Harriton High School, 5
7-1 North Allegheny vs. 10-1 McDowell, at Moon High School, 6
Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5
TBD
Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8
TBD
Championship: Saturday, June 12
TBD
---
CLASS 2A
First Round: Tuesday, June 1
1-1 Penncrest vs. 2-2 Wyoming Seminary, at Methacton High School, 6
11-1 Allentown Central Catholic vs. 12-2 Devon Preparatory School, at Nazareth High School, 4
2-1 Crestwood vs. 4-1 Lewisburg, at Lake Lehman High School, 4
12-1 Lansdale Catholic HS vs. 3-2 Susquehannock, at Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast, 4
1-2 Bishop Shanahan vs. 3-3 Lampeter-Strasburg, at Avon Grove High School, 4
10-1 Cathedral Prep vs. 7-2 Chartiers Valley, at Fairview High School, 6
3-1 Trinity vs. 7-3 South Fayette, at John H. Frederick Field, Memorial Park, 4
7-1 Mars vs. 3-4 Hershey, at Greater Latrobe High School, 6
Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5
TBD
Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8
TBD