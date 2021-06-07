 Skip to main content
PIAA Boys Lacrosse Championships brackets and results for June 7
PIAA Boys Lacrosse

PIAA Boys Lacrosse Championships brackets and results for June 7

Cumberland Valley Trinity Lacrosse 3

Cumberland Valley celebrates after defeating Trinity in the Mid-Penn Conference championship game Friday at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

2021 PIAA Boys Lacrosse Championships

CLASS 3A

First Round: Tuesday, June 1

1-5 Wissahickon 10, 12-1 LaSalle College HS 9

1-4 Kennett 15, 3-2 Hempfield 10

12-2 St. Joseph's Prep School 19, 11-1 Emmaus 3

1-2 Garnet Valley 12, 3-4 Cumberland Valley 2

3-1 Wilson 12, 7-2 Shady Side Academy 6

1-3 Radnor 13, 3-3 Central York 5

1-6 Conestoga 9, 1-1 Springfield 3

7-1 North Allegheny 15, 10-1  McDowell 2

Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5

1-4 Kennett 11, 1-5 Wissahickon 8 

1-2 Garnet Valley 12, 12-2 St. Joseph's Prep School 9

1-3 Radnor 15, 3-1 Wilson 3

1-6 Conestoga 8, 7-1 North Allegheny 3

Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8

1-4 Kennett vs. 1-2 Garnet Valley, at Avon Grove High School, 2

1-3 Radnor vs. 1-6 Conestoga, at Springfield Delco, 2

Championship: Saturday, June 12

TBD

---

CLASS 2A

First Round: Tuesday, June 1

1-1 Penncrest 14, 2-2 Wyoming Seminary 2

11-1 Allentown Central Catholic 20, 12-2 Devon Preparatory School 4

2-1 Crestwood 17, 4-1 Lewisburg 5

3-2 Susquehannock 18, 12-1 Lansdale Catholic HS 10

1-2 Bishop Shanahan 16, 3-3 Lampeter-Strasburg 8

7-2 Chartiers Valley 10, 10-1 Cathedral Prep 9

3-1 Trinity 23, 7-3 South Fayette 7

7-1 Mars 12, 3-4 Hershey 0

Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5

11-1 Allentown Central Catholic 15, 1-1 Penncrest 3

2-1 Crestwood 12, 3-2 Susquehannock 11

1-2 Bishop Shanahan 16, 7-2 Chartiers Valley 4

7-1 Mars 14, 3-1 Trinity 9

Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8

2-1 Crestwood vs. 11-1 Allentown Central Catholic, at Emmaus High School, 5

7-1 Mars vs. 1-2 Bishop Shanahan, at Cumberland Valley High School, 4

Championship: Saturday, June 12

TBD

