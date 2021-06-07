PIAA Boys Lacrosse Championships brackets and results for June 7

2021 PIAA Boys Lacrosse Championships
CLASS 3A
First Round: Tuesday, June 1
1-5 Wissahickon 10, 12-1 LaSalle College HS 9
1-4 Kennett 15, 3-2 Hempfield 10
12-2 St. Joseph's Prep School 19, 11-1 Emmaus 3
1-2 Garnet Valley 12, 3-4 Cumberland Valley 2
3-1 Wilson 12, 7-2 Shady Side Academy 6
1-3 Radnor 13, 3-3 Central York 5
1-6 Conestoga 9, 1-1 Springfield 3
7-1 North Allegheny 15, 10-1 McDowell 2
Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5
1-4 Kennett 11, 1-5 Wissahickon 8
1-2 Garnet Valley 12, 12-2 St. Joseph's Prep School 9
1-3 Radnor 15, 3-1 Wilson 3
1-6 Conestoga 8, 7-1 North Allegheny 3
Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8
1-4 Kennett vs. 1-2 Garnet Valley, at Avon Grove High School, 2
1-3 Radnor vs. 1-6 Conestoga, at Springfield Delco, 2
Championship: Saturday, June 12
TBD
CLASS 2A
First Round: Tuesday, June 1
1-1 Penncrest 14, 2-2 Wyoming Seminary 2
11-1 Allentown Central Catholic 20, 12-2 Devon Preparatory School 4
2-1 Crestwood 17, 4-1 Lewisburg 5
3-2 Susquehannock 18, 12-1 Lansdale Catholic HS 10
1-2 Bishop Shanahan 16, 3-3 Lampeter-Strasburg 8
7-2 Chartiers Valley 10, 10-1 Cathedral Prep 9
3-1 Trinity 23, 7-3 South Fayette 7
7-1 Mars 12, 3-4 Hershey 0
Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5
11-1 Allentown Central Catholic 15, 1-1 Penncrest 3
2-1 Crestwood 12, 3-2 Susquehannock 11
1-2 Bishop Shanahan 16, 7-2 Chartiers Valley 4