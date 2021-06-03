PIAA Boys Lacrosse Championships brackets and results for June 3

2021 PIAA Boys Lacrosse Championships
CLASS 3A
First Round: Tuesday, June 1
1-5 Wissahickon 10, 12-1 LaSalle College HS 9
1-4 Kennett 15, 3-2 Hempfield 10
12-2 St. Joseph's Prep School 19, 11-1 Emmaus 3
1-2 Garnet Valley 12, 3-4 Cumberland Valley 2
3-1 Wilson 12, 7-2 Shady Side Academy 6
1-3 Radnor 13, 3-3 Central York 5
1-6 Conestoga 9, 1-1 Springfield 3
7-1 North Allegheny 15, 10-1 McDowell 2
Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5
1-4 Kennett vs. 1-5 Wissahickon, at Marple-Newton HS, 1
1-2 Garnet Valley vs. 12-2 St. Joseph's Prep School, at Avon Grove HS, 11 a.m.
1-3 Radnor vs. 3-1 Wilson, at Avon Grove HS, 1
1-6 Conestoga vs. 7-1 North Allegheny, at Manheim Township HS, 2
Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8
TBD
Championship: Saturday, June 12
TBD
---
CLASS 2A
First Round: Tuesday, June 1
1-1 Penncrest 14, 2-2 Wyoming Seminary 2
11-1 Allentown Central Catholic 20, 12-2 Devon Preparatory School 4
4-1 Lewisburg 17, 2-1 Crestwood 5
3-2 Susquehannock 18, 12-1 Lansdale Catholic HS 10
1-2 Bishop Shanahan 16, 3-3 Lampeter-Strasburg 8
7-2 Chartiers Valley 10, 10-1 Cathedral Prep 9
3-1 Trinity 23, 7-3 South Fayette 7
7-1 Mars 12, 3-4 Hershey 0
Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5
1-1 Penncrest vs. 11-1 Allentown Central Catholic, at Marple-Newton HS, 11 a.m.
3-2 Susquehannock vs. 4-1 Lewisburg, at Schuylkill Valley HS, noon
1-2 Bishop Shanahan vs. 7-2 Chartiers Valley, at Manheim Township HS, noon