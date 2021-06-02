 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PIAA Boys Lacrosse Championships brackets and results for June 2
0 comments
agate
PIAA Boys Lacrosse

PIAA Boys Lacrosse Championships brackets and results for June 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cumberland Valley Trinity Lacrosse 3

Cumberland Valley celebrates after defeating Trinity in the Mid-Penn Conference championship game Friday at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

2021 PIAA Boys Lacrosse Championships

CLASS 3A

First Round: Tuesday, June 1

1-5 Wissahickon 10, 12-1 LaSalle College HS 9

1-4 Kennett 15, 3-2 Hempfield 10

12-2 St. Joseph's Prep School 19, 11-1 Emmaus 3

1-2 Garnet Valley 12, 3-4 Cumberland Valley 2

3-1 Wilson 12, 7-2 Shady Side Academy 6

1-3 Radnor 13, 3-3 Central York 5

1-6 Conestoga 9, 1-1 Springfield 3

7-1 North Allegheny 15, 10-1  McDowell 2

Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5

1-4 Kennett vs. 1-5 Wissahickon at Marple-Newton HS, 1 p.m.

1-2 Garnet Valley vs. 12-2 St. Joseph's Prep School at Avon Grove HS, 11 a.m.

1-3 Radnor vs. 3-1 Wilson at Avon Grove HS, 1 p.m.

1-6 Conestoga vs. 7-1 North Allegheny at Manheim Township HS, 2 p.m.

Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8

TBD

Championship: Saturday, June 12

TBD

---

CLASS 2A

First Round: Tuesday, June 1

1-1 Penncrest 14, 2-2 Wyoming Seminary 2

11-1 Allentown Central Catholic 20, 12-2 Devon Preparatory School 4

4-1 Lewisburg 17, 2-1 Crestwood 5

3-2 Susquehannock 18, 12-1 Lansdale Catholic HS 10

1-2 Bishop Shanahan 16, 3-3 Lampeter-Strasburg 8

7-2 Chartiers Valley 10, 10-1 Cathedral Prep 9

3-1 Trinity 23, 7-3 South Fayette 7

7-1 Mars 12, 3-4 Hershey 0

Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5

1-1 Penncrest vs. 11-1 Allentown Central Catholic at Marple-Newton HS, 11 a.m.

3-2 Susquehannock vs. 4-1 Lewisburg at Schuylkill Valley HS, noon

1-2 Bishop Shanahan vs. 7-2 Chartiers Valley at Manheim Township HS, noon

3-1 Trinity vs. 7-1 Mars at State College HS, noon

Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8

TBD

Championship: Saturday, June 12

TBD

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News