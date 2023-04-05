It's not often you see much more than a cursory fist bump and a quick "good luck" from the opposing coach during player introductions. But on Wednesday night at COBO Field, the exchanges between Trinity girls lacrosse head coach Erin Zimmer and the Palmyra starting lineup were far from the usual. Everyone had a little extra something to say to or hear from Zimmer, and Palmyra senior defenseman Anna Edwards even hugged the coach.

Zimmer forged a bond with the players last year when she was an assistant on the Cougars' staff before taking the head coaching job at Trinity this season. The connection runs deeper between the coaches as Zimmer was an assistant at Lebanon Valley College when Palmyra head coach Nikki Lloyd played there.

"I genuinely love those girls," Zimmer said. "Did I want to beat them today? 100%. But anytime I am not with them, I want to do what I can to help them succeed. Just because I'm not their coach anymore doesn't mean I stopped caring about them."

So it was with mixed emotions as Zimmer's Trinity squad failed to come out on top. Palmyra rallied from a four-goal deficit to maintain its unbeaten record with a 22-14 victory in Mid-Penn Keystone Division play that was closer than the final score indicates.

Things began fast for Trinity as Morgan Coleman and Sienna Chirieleison powered the Shamrocks to a 5-1 lead after the match's first 10 minutes, forcing a Palmyra timeout. The Cougars came out of the break with the University of Massachusetts-Lowell commit Morgan Lantz handling the draws with defenders Edwards and Liv Kirkpatrick around the center circle. The change paid immediate dividends as Palmyra reeled off seven straight goals, including three straight from Avery Russell, in the next five minutes to take an 8-5 lead and gain the upper hand.

"You have to win the draw against them because if Morgan or Sienna get the ball, it's downhill from there," Lloyd said. "Moving two girls that want the ball there really helped. It was a game changer."

Palmyra (7-0) also took advantage of numerous 8-meter free position shots, cashing in on four to go up 13-7 in the closing minute of the first half. But Trinity's Chirieleison went the length of the field before firing a last-second shot that trickled in after the buzzer sounded to cut the deficit to five.

"We're still a work in progress," Zimmer said. "We've been working hard to step up outside the eight, so we're not giving away those free positions from the middle of the eight."

In the second half, Trinity (3-3) did a better job controlling draws and gathering loose balls, but Palmyra had an answer every time the Shamrocks mounted an offensive surge.

"We always try to win those 50-50 balls," Zimmer said. "We've had a lot of adversity this year, and what I like about this team is that they'll continue to fight back. I need them to take better care of the ball. So if we win it, we need to hang on to it and make good decisions."

In the final three minutes, Palmyra tacked on three easy goals to finalize the scoring as the Shamrocks worked on a stall break they learned for the first time the other day.

Palmyra keeper Morgan Courville was a standout in goal, stopping 12 shots, including turning away all four 8-meters. Lantz led the Cougars with six goals and three assists, while Russell tallied five scores. Alicia Battistelli and Katie Lintz each chipped in four goals in the victory.

The Trinity dynamic duo of Chirieleison and Coleman combined for 13 goals and eight assists. Maya Erby added the other score for the Shamrocks.

Trinity returns to action Tuesday on the road against Lower Dauphin.

Photos: Palmyra surges past Trinity in Keystone Division girls lacrosse