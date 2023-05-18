HARRISBURG — As the players got set for the second-to-last faceoff of the 2023 Mid-Penn boys lacrosse championship at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field Thursday, Trinity’s Owen Hammel had a route mapped out.

The Shamrocks and Carlisle were tied at 10, and the Herd had momentum after generating a 6-0 run in the final six minutes of the game. Isaac Beals had just netted the equalizer.

But with 20 seconds left, just ahead of the faceoff between Carlisle’s Layton Schmick and Trinity’s Austin Bergey, even Hammel couldn’t imagine how the game's final moments would unfold.

On that second-to-last faceoff, Bergey pushed the ball forward, creating an opportunity for Hammel to scoop a ground ball. The Shamrock senior gathered the rock, found a seam in the Carlisle defense, sped to his right and fired a shot past the outstretched stick of Herd goalkeeper Cayden Plank for the go-ahead goal.

Carlisle won the ensuing faceoff, but the Trinity defense forced an errant pass, and the Shamrocks held on for an 11-10 victory to hoist their first Mid-Penn title.

“I saw them put that ball in the back of the net, and it was hard,” Hammel said. “I knew I had to go in there and get that ball, and we knew that we just had to execute through the team … and I just went. It was awesome.”

Hammel’s go-ahead goal was both ignited and a relieved the Shamrocks (16-3). Trinity had built a seven-goal lead by the end of the third quarter, tiring the Carlisle defense with a unwavering transition scheme.

But at the 9:01 mark of the fourth, the Herd (13-4) started shifting the energy. Brayden Burge and Schmick struck for back-to-back goals, and ensuing scores from Parker Smith and Beals cut the lead to four. The Herd then ripped off a four-goal tear in one minute, two seconds, leading to the Beals' equalizer.

“We just had to get some confidence going and they were doubting themselves,” Carlisle head coach Robert Mundell said. “The offense wasn't doing very well, and we just kind of brought them in and just reminded them of who they are and everything that they've done this year. And they rose to the occasion.”

While some of Carlisle’s offensive struggles were self-inflicted, Trinity goalkeeper Bodey Teter had stopped 17 of the Herd’s 27 shots on goal, making several blocks by dropping to his knees on one-hoppers and gathering point-blank shots with the Herd attack running full steam ahead.

“He was fantastic,” Trinity head coach Jerry Standford said. “He bailed us out I’d say on seven or eight normally would-be goals. And what’s the score if he only saves half of those? We were a little nervous tonight. We didn’t clear the ball like we normally do, so we needed that and he stepped up.”

Trinity’s attack also helped set the tone early, as four Shamrocks — Bergey, Raj Chima, Nico Chirieleison and Anthony Bartoli — each scored a goal to mount a 4-1 halftime lead. The ‘Rocks didn’t skip a beat out of intermission either, outscoring Carlisle 5-1 in the third.

Chirieleison paced the Shamrock attack with four goals while Hammel and Chima logged two each. Smith led Carlisle with a hat trick and Beals was responsible for a pair.

“We had a lot of kids with their head down, starting to talk and get out of the whole game,” Hammel said of Carlisle’s late surge. “We just had to get them to calm down and we told them we really needed them, and they got it done. Once we got them to get in their headspace again, we were rolling again.”

For Carlisle, the loss was heartbreaking. But the fourth-quarter fight is one they won’t forget.

“Layton Schmick, Parker Smith, and EZ Thomas, they’re warriors,” Mundell said. “They showed it out there and they sparked it. All these kids needed somebody, some belief in themselves and some confidence. And once they got it, they demonstrated that, and I'm not surprised. It was just a little bit late.”

For Trinity, a program that welcomed a new head coach this spring and saw a new culture form in Camp Hill, soaked in their full-circle moment Thursday.

“I’m just so proud of them,” Standford said. “These kids had all new coaches and everything new, and then won something because they bought into it.”

Photos: Trinity defeats Carlisle for Mid-Penn boys lacrosse crown