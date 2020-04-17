No luck this year: Trinity boys lacrosse was poised for perhaps its best season ever, but instead the torch is passed to 2021's roster

“I believe those mentioned will be able to lead the team and take over for me and my fellow seniors. It will not be just upcoming seniors that will have to fulfill the leadership roles. Upcoming juniors will have to do the same.”

And by the looks of it, the next class to take over is more than ready for a challenge.

“We have enormous talent and potential returning,” Heisey said in an email. “Certainly Drew comes to mind. He has brought it from day one as a freshman. But we are going to see great things from Michael Coleman, Croix Teter, Paul Shook and several other very talent sophomores and freshmen who were set to burst onto the scene.”

But, until then, this year's seniors will keep in touch — with each other and the underclassmen — and the team will have time to reflect on what could have been, and even more importantly, what they accomplished together.