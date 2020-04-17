No luck this year: Trinity boys lacrosse was poised for perhaps its best season ever, but instead the torch is passed to 2021's roster

There will be no clashing of sticks or games under the lights at COBO Field for at least another year.
And Trinity boys lacrosse won’t get to hit the field with arguably one of the most all-around talented senior classes the Shamrocks have ever had.
With the PIAA cancelling the spring sports season because of COVID-19 concerns, Trinity’s seniors, including reigning All-Sentinel Athlete of the Year and Loyola commit Danny Scott, won’t get to play on that all too familiar grass one last time.
It’s a bittersweet moment for everyone, including head coach Dave Heisey, who coached Scott, Matthew Funk and Connor Knittle since their freshman seasons.
“My general message to all of them was to express my appreciation for all that they had done for our program, and my deep sadness that they wouldn’t be able to complete what they started,” Heisey said. “We have achieved a lot together and every single member of this class was poised to make major contributions in 2020, which should have been the culmination of a historic, once in a generation class for us.”
Trinity has had its fair share of playoff slip-ups and disappointments through the years with this squad, but, like Heisey said, the team for 2020 was shaping up to be one with a ton of depth and potential. That lack of depth was something even Heisey could admit kept the team from reaching its full potential in prior years.
But this season was supposed to be different.
Scott (80 goals, 24 assists in 2019) was back on the front lines with seniors like Will Thropp, who will study at Clemson in the fall, Jack Penwell and Connor McCarthy. Add in a sprinkle of junior Drew Godfrey (78 goals, 21 assists in 2019) and the “Silent X” Croix Teter (43 goals in 2019), and you’ve got an explosive offense to run through an entire 40 minutes.
And on defense? The Shamrocks had that covered to a T as well.
Seniors Funk and Knittle were going to lead the back line with fellow senior Nate Stauffer minding the net.
“We had high expectations because of our previous success over the last three years as a class,” Scott said. “We wanted to compete at the highest level in our state going from the Mid-Penn tournament all the way to the state tournament. If our team performed the way we are capable of, it would be no shock to me if we were in a position to play for the Mid-Penn Championship and a District 3 Championship.”
Although Trinity lost out on a chance to defend its District 3 Class 2A title last season — 2018’s title was the first in program history, and with most of this year’s seniors on the roster — the team was primed to get back on the field and do more than just win another district title.
Trinity's Will Thropp scores blind goal in OT to win program's first District 3 Class 2A title over Palmyra
District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Trinity loses chance to defend Class 2A title with loss in OT to Lancaster Country Day
Trinity made the PIAA Class 2A tournament three straight years from 2017-19. And in those three seasons, Trinity never made it out of the first round.
This season might have been the one to break that streak and grant the Shamrocks a deeper run.
“There was a lot of disappointment for the team as a whole because we worked so hard over the winter and leading up to the start of the season,” said Scott, who quarterbacked the Shamrocks football team in the fall to a surprisingly hot start. “It hurt even more given that we were a week away from our first game. The hard work the team put in over the offseason truly showed how bad everyone wanted to play this season.”
Heisey now has no choice but to focus on what he can get out of next year's team.
“I have been a high school coach for 30 years and have coached a lot of talented players, and I have never had a team as talented or as deep as this one,” Heisey said. “We have a lot of talent coming back [in 2021], but we are losing a very rare combination of talent and numbers in this class. We, the coaches and I, are starting to wrap our heads around 2021 and what we are planning to do.”
Luckily for Trinity, the upcoming team poised for a 2021 run has some of the same depth and talent as the graduating senior class.
Godfrey will be back on the front line and will take over the reins for Scott, in a sense.
'Unbelievable': Trinity sophomore Drew Godfrey's lacrosse roots run deep and his talent level is a head above the rest
“At Trinity, there is not one single definitive leader on the team — it is more like there are a few senior leaders scattered throughout the field,” Scott said. “Next year, I think the torch will be passed to Drew Godfrey, Michael Coleman, Sean Maddigan and junior [JR] Long.
“I believe those mentioned will be able to lead the team and take over for me and my fellow seniors. It will not be just upcoming seniors that will have to fulfill the leadership roles. Upcoming juniors will have to do the same.”
And by the looks of it, the next class to take over is more than ready for a challenge.
“We have enormous talent and potential returning,” Heisey said in an email. “Certainly Drew comes to mind. He has brought it from day one as a freshman. But we are going to see great things from Michael Coleman, Croix Teter, Paul Shook and several other very talent sophomores and freshmen who were set to burst onto the scene.”
But, until then, this year's seniors will keep in touch — with each other and the underclassmen — and the team will have time to reflect on what could have been, and even more importantly, what they accomplished together.
“Moving forward is the key, as tempting as it has been for me and our staff to dwell on what might have been with the talent and leadership that the 2020 team possesses,” Heisey said in a letter to his team that he shared with The Sentinel. “It wasn’t to be and never will be. For our country and the world, we need to move forward as well — assigning blame and pointing fingers won’t end this pandemic, but working together for solutions and changing the way we execute our plans are the only way we will see our way clear of this situation. If it sounds like one of our halftime talks, it is supposed to.
“It breaks my heart to see your disappointment, and you are learning a hard lesson in life because there will always be disappointments. How you move forward from loss and disappointment defines the kind of man that you are. I know that all of you will strive to be the very best kind of man. So let’s move forward from this together, regardless of what lies ahead and no matter when we get back on the field.”
District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Trinity falls in back-and-forth match to York Catholic in Class 2A third-place game
Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.