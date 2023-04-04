The Carlisle and State College boys lacrosse teams battled in a 12-11 decision last season with the Little Lions clipping the Herd in the final minutes of regulation.

Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash at Carlisle’s turf field followed a similar trajectory, but the Herd flipped the script. In overtime, Isaac Beals wound up for a shot and one-timed his attempt past the outstretched stick of State College goalkeeper Zach Paterno to lift the Herd to a 10-9 victory.

Beals’ golden goal was one of five scores in the game for the Carlisle junior. While he paced the Herd attack, Matt Balas added a pair of goals, and Layton Schmick and Parker Smith each tallied one. In the cage, Cayden Plank stopped two State College shots.

The Little Lions (3-1, 0-1 Commonwealth) took a 6-4 lead into halftime before the Herd (2-3, 1-0) blanked the visitors in the third and evened the score with two goals of their own. State College was led by Ty Salazar’s four goals.

Patriots pummel Warriors

The Red Land girls remained unbeaten Tuesday with a decisive 19-2 league win against Gettysburg. The Patriots (4-0, 2-0 Keystone) were led by Zuri Crumpton’s eight goals and another six from Olivia Glinksi.

Other contributors to the scoring were Emma Livingston (three), Haylee Holland (two) and Olivia Burkholder (one). With the Red Land attack in control, goalkeepers Kylie Smith and Kelsey Cleveland faced five total shots, with Smith absorbing two and Cleveland one.

Trinity sweeps Northern

The Shamrock boys and girls teams each handled Northern with ease Tuesday, as the boys cruised to an 18-1 triumph while the girls posted a 19-8 victory in Keystone Division action.

The Trinity boys (5-1, 3-1) forged a comfortable 8-0 halftime lead and poured in another seven goals in the third. Raj Chima found the back of the net a game-high seven times while Peter Gaudion and Owen Hammel each recorded hat tricks. Nico Chirieleison provided four assists to go along with a goal in the win.

On the girls side, Sienna Chirieleison and Morgan Coleman each tallied eight scores to help Trinity (3-2, 2-1) fly past the Polar Bears. Coleman also factored into the passing game, distributing five helpers and helped set up goals for Laine Hollister (two) and Maya Erby (one). Natali Downey collected nine saves in the net for the Shamrocks.

