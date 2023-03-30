The Mid-Penn boys and girls lacrosse slate was packed full of action Thursday.

Here’s a look at how Sentinel area teams fared.

* Information is based on scores reported to The Sentinel

BOYS

Cumberland Valley 14, Bishop McDevitt 2: The Eagles (3-0, 0-0 Commonwealth) stayed unbeaten with a commanding victory against the Crusaders. Ben Nichols powered in five goals to lead the CV attack while Owen McKenzie added four, Christian Gensbigler pocketed two and Tristan Hall, Caden Wescoe and Will Crawford each tallied one. Hall distributed four assists in the winning effort, and Aydan Gilbert and Connor Fritz combined to set up another five scores.

CV draws a tall task in Susquehannock Saturday afternoon at home. The Warriors are the defending District 3 Class 2A champions.

Trinity 23, Gettysburg 1: Raj Chima and Owen Hammel each scored their 100th career goals to headline a decisive Keystone Division win for the Shamrocks. Chima paced Trinity with six scores while Peter Gaudion recorded five and Hammel netted a hat trick. The Shamrocks assisted on 15 of their 23 goals, as Nico Chirieleison set the tone with five helpers.

Trinity remains undefeated (4-0, 2-0) and currently sits atop the division standings.

GIRLS

Red Land 18, Carlisle 8: The Patriots (3-0, 1-0 Keystone) maintained their undefeated start with a double-digit win at Carlisle. Zuri Crumpton was a force on the Red Land attack, piling up nine goals and an assist. Olivia Glinski, Haylee Holland and Olivia Burkholder each recorded hat tricks to round out the scoring.

For Carlisle (1-3, 0-0 Commonwealth), Kiley Hacker and Mollie Best led the Herd with three goals each. Nora Richeson and Maria Shay each found the back of the net once, and Addison Bolz collected 19 saves between the bars.

Trinity 20, Gettysburg 6: Sienna Chirieleison scored eight goals and Morgan Coleman added five to steer the Shamrocks (2-2, 1-1 Keystone) to a convincing win. Joining in on the goal parade were Alexis Kuntz and Juliana Serafin with two goals each, and Laine Hollister, Ava Miller and Ava Olivetti with one apiece.

