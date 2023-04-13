Following an 11-7 upset of Cumberland Valley Tuesday, Carlisle head boys lacrosse coach Robert Mundell emphasized the need to maintain its momentum moving forward. The Thundering started their season in a 1-3 spell before righting the ship with three straight wins.

Carlisle (5-3, 2-0 Commonwealth) made it four consecutive victories Thursday with a 13-5 nonleague win on the road against Northern. Seven players struck for a goal, including a team-leading three from Isaac Beals.

The Herd sputtered out of the gate, unable to find the back of the net until the 4:48 mark of the first quarter. The Polar Bears managed to grab a 2-1 lead in the opening period but saw their advantage fizzle out with a scoreless second, and five scores from Carlisle. The Herd's second-quarter surge ignited another five tallies in the third and a pair in the closing minutes.

Brayden Burge, Parker Smith and Matt Balas each netted two goals for the Herd while Matt Serafin, Layton Schmick and Demetrios Touloumes connected for one apiece. Northern (3-5, 1-2 Keystone) was paced by Ben Lightner’s hat trick and two goals from Brogan Baublitz.

Shamrocks stay hot

The Trinity boys remained perfect in conference play Thursday, dispatching Hershey 12-8 on the East Shore. Anthony Bartoli led the charge with a hat trick, and four players reached two goals each.

The Trojans gave the Shamrocks (7-1, 6-0 Keystone) their first challenge since a 19-8 setback to Mars April 1 — the latter had outscored its last three opponents by a combined 39 points — but Trinity was in control across all four quarters. The ‘Rocks zoomed to a 5-1 first-quarter lead, and despite Hershey drawing the advantage in the second, erased any chance of a late attack.

Nico Chirieleison, Raj Chima, Matt Kennedy and Owen Hammel were the four players to score two goals each, and Peter Gaudion pocketed one. Chirieleison paced the team in assists, tallying three. Bodey Teter stood tall in the cage, stopping 11 shots.

Herd girls bounce back

The Carlisle girls peppered Northern goalkeeper Clare Blaschak with 31 shots and converted on nearly half, as the Herd downed the Polar Bears 15-4 Thursday at home. Kiley Hacker poured in four goals to pave the way while Emma Kelley recorded a hat trick.

The Herd (3-5, 0-2 Commonwealth) didn’t miss a beat in the first half, soaring to a 7-2 advantage and burying another eight shots in the second. Mollie Best and Emily Serafin complemented Hacker and Kelley’s output with two goals each, and Calyn Clements, Ava Kerr, Maria Shay and Allison Negley struck for one apiece. Between the bars, goalie Addison Bolz collected 15 saves.

For Northern (5-4, 1-2 Keystone), Kyra Urick netted two goals. Sophie Harlacher and Regan Adams added one each.

Milestones

In a 13-12 loss to Lower Dauphin Tuesday, Trinity girls sophomore Sienna Chirieleison scored her 200th career goal in an eight-goal performance. Junior teammate Morgan Coleman secured her 400th career draw control in the same game.

Thursday’s scores

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 11, Chambersburg 4

Mid-Penn Keystone

Trinity 12, Hershey 8

Red Land 14, Lower Dauphin 9

Nonleague

Mechanicsburg 7, Cedar Cliff 3

Carlisle 13, Northern 5

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 23, Chambersburg 7

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin 12, Red Land 9

Hershey 19, Trinity 10

Nonleague

Cedar Cliff 12, Mechanicsburg 8

Carlisle 15, Northern 4

Friday’s schedule

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Nonleague

Mechanicsburg at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

South Western at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Cumberland Valley at Susquehannock, 12:30 p.m.

Trinity at Wyomissing, 4 p.m.

