The 2023 Mid-Penn Lacrosse Championships include a renewed rivalry and a new look for the first time in four years.

The title games, held at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field Thursday, will see the Hershey and Cumberland Valley girls rematch last year’s tilt at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, the Carlisle boys are making their first championship appearance since 2014 and will face Trinity in the nightcap at 7:30.

Below is a preview of each matchup.

Cumberland Valley (15-3) vs. Hershey (18-0)

How they got here: CV forged a perfect Commonwealth record, finishing 6-0 en route to its second straight league title. Hershey authored an 8-0 mark in the Keystone and secured its fifth straight division crown.

Head-to-head: Along with last year’s championship clash, where the Trojans soared to a 17-7 victory, CV and Hershey met March 28 during the regular season. The Trojans once again came out on top, using a second-half frenzy to earn an 11-7 decision.

Notes: Both teams bring a bevy of conference championship experience to the table. The Eagles are a four-time champion, last winning Mid-Penn gold in 2017 and have carved out eight total appearances, including Thursday’s game. Hershey has won the last five conference championships and has appeared in the title game each year dating back to 2017.

Until last Thursday’s 18-7 loss to Susquehannock, CV had captured 13 consecutive wins following a 2-2 start to the season. The Eagles have scored double-digit goals in all of their wins while they came short of double figures in their three setbacks. CV averages 16.4 scores per game.

The Trojans cleared double digits in all but one game this spring, a 9-6 triumph against South Western. They average 16.6 goals per outing, spearheaded by five 20-plus goal performances.

Carlisle (13-3) vs. Trinity (15-3)

How they got here: Carlisle had one of the more impressive turnarounds this season, having won its last 12, including a 6-0 mark in the Commonwealth after starting the year 1-3. Trinity had the Keystone crown wrapped up by April 20 and went a perfect 8-0 in league play.

Head-to-head: The Shamrocks were one of the three early-season setbacks for the Herd, as Trinity blitzed Carlisle 18-6 March 24 on its home turf.

Notes: While Carlisle’s last Mid-Penn championship appearance was in 2014, the year prior was its last gold medal. From 2010 to 2014, the Herd either shared or won the Commonwealth title outright. The Shamrocks enter their fifth consecutive conference title match and have the chance to reel in their first top honor. Trinity fell to Cumberland Valley in the championship each of the last three years.

Carlisle posted double-digit goals in 10 of the 12 contests during its winning streak. Across the last five games, the Herd have outscored the opposition 76-17. Five of Carlisle’s games were decided by four goals or less, and the Herd took the winning outcome in four.

After back-to-back losses to State College and Cumberland Valley April 27 and 29, the Shamrocks responded with five straight wins to close out the regular season. Trinity has eclipsed double figures all but twice this year and averages 15.1 goals per game.

Photos: Carlisle boys lacrosse cruises past CD East for Commonwealth crown