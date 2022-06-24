Men's Lacrosse: A Q&A with Cumberland Valley grad Clay Miller on record season with Delaware

If you happened to be awake into wee hours of the night May 11 and scrolled upon SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays, chances are you saw Delaware men's lacrosse senior and Cumberland Valley graduate Clay Miller featured as the top play of the day.

In the May 11 scrap against Robert Morris, the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Miller helped facilitate a Blue Hens’ 20-8 win and scored the SportsCenter Top 10 play in behind-the-back fashion. The highlight-reel score was one of several memories Miller forged with Delaware this spring, as the Blue Hens went on to capture the Colonial Athletic Association Championship — the fourth in the program’s history — and advanced to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. Delaware fell to Cornell in the NCAA quarters but knocked off No. 2-ranked Georgetown in the second round, 10-9.

Miller was a key piece to the Blue Hens’ historic run as he pocketed 28 goals and dished 12 assists, helping Delaware to a 13-6 record. The senior attack/midfielder recorded a single-game career-high five goals Feb. 15 against Saint Joseph’s and showcased an array of improvements from his junior to senior year.

“I think it was just the guys that we played with were so special,” Miller said,” and I’ve never been part of a team that was really totally (bought in). And specific to this season, really, it was early in conference and we went down two games, and we didn’t think we had a chance to make the conference tournament, and we came together and made a run.

“I think that was really special.”

Miller took time to answers some questions for The Sentinel, reflecting on his 2022 campaign with the Blue Hens.

Question: What were the main contributors to the team’s success this season?

Answer: Definitely just our senior leadership and our captains Mark Bieda, Kevin Lynch and Owen Grant. We had a lot of ups and downs this entire season and those guys' ability to just keep us focused and on task was really special to me, especially, going through all four years with those guys and just to see how they’ve grown as leaders and captains.

Q: What do you feel you brought to Delaware’s record season this year?

A: For this year, I think my ability on offense, just to finish, and I was more of crease player, so I was always drawing a lot of attention down the middle. And always just being a great teammate, being a great guy in the locker room, always engaging with younger guys, making sure they’re in the right mindset coming into games and always hyping up my teammates and making sure they're on task.

Q: What would you say helped you make such a large leap from your junior to senior year?

A: Last year, fourth game of the season, I actually tore my ankle up pretty bad and I couldn’t really play for the rest of the season. And then I got surgery in the summer after the season, and I think just going through that entire process of getting surgery and being down for months at a time and then just the grind to get back, just really motivated me and brought me back in better shape than I was before my injury. And I think it just really motivated me and brought me up to that next level that I had been waiting for, for a while.

Q: What are your favorite memories in your time at Delaware?

A: Definitely winning the CAA Championship this year, that's gotta be number one. Georgetown was a special game with beating the number two team in the country, but I think winning the CAA Championship after losing a season to COVID and after losing two semifinal games back-to-back years was just really tough, especially with the high expectations with how skilled our team has been. So, just to finally cash in on a CAA Championship was a really special feeling.

Q: What’s your biggest takeaway from your time at Delaware?

A: My biggest takeaway is that hard work really does produce excellence and success. Before I got to Delaware, I never really grinded how I have here and it helped me tremendously — as a team and as an individual player. If you want to be successful, you have to put in the hard work.

Q: Was there anything from your time at Cumberland Valley that you carried with you at Delaware?

A: My time at Cumberland Valley, I actually played attack all four years I was there, and when I came to Delaware they switched me to midfield which was a little bit different. But throughout my entire high school career, I was guarded by probably the top defender on the team with the pole. I come in to college and I’m playing against short stick and it makes the matchup easier. My coaches really adapted to my play style.

Q: What was the feeling like seeing yourself on SportsCenter Top 10?

A: That was definitely a pretty cool moment, especially to share that with my buddy Mike (Robinson). But that was cool to see, but it was during a time in the season where we just needed to be focused and forget about those distractions. It was definitely cool to look back on and see that, though.

