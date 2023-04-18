Mechanicsburg wasted little time scoring in its boys' lacrosse match, hosting Central Dauphin East at John H. Frederick Field on Tuesday afternoon. Twenty seconds into the contest, Rece Miller took a pass from Antonio Zeno before scoring past Panthers' goalkeeper Davey Benkovic.

But CD East had an answer as Ayven Johnson's shot eluded the grasp of Mechanicsburg keeper Tyler Battle to tie the match. And then, for nearly four minutes, the two squads remained deadlocked as neither side gained an advantage.

"We came out a little flat," Mechanicsburg head coach Bart Miller said. "We kept telling them it's just like every other game we play. It's a toss-up. You never know what's going to happen."

The Wildcat players took their coach's words to heart as they responded with nine unanswered goals on their way to a much-needed 13-4 victory between the Mid-Penn opponents.

"This was a must-win for us," Miller said. "This gets us to win No. 5, which I think is tied for the most ever at Mechanicsburg for lacrosse. We've taken some lumps so far this year — some big ones. I'm just proud of these kids for sticking together and giving us an opportunity to finish out strong because it hasn't been easy. It's a mind game as much as a physical game sometimes."

Mechanicsburg (5-6) turned things on midway through the first quarter until halftime, scoring 10 goals in that stretch to put the game away early. A key driver was Cooper Luckenbaugh as the FOGO, or face-off get-off, winning eight of nine draws in the pivotal second quarter.

"I think people who don't understand the game don't realize how important the FOGO position is, but possessions are key," Miller said. "Coop does a nice job. All that mano-y-mano stuff out there, he thrives on that. He loves the 'me against the world' (mentality), and we let him go with it. He's crazy. I mean, you have to be a little bit."

"It's amazing knowing that my coaches have faith in me to go get the ball," Luckenbaugh said. "I love the coaching staff that I play for. I love the guys that I play for because we're a team that's all willing to play for each other. With that support, I feel like I can do anything out there."

Kris Brooker led Mechanicsburg with four goals and one assist. Rece Miller and Zeno each tallied three in the victory, while Mike Sohomuch, Dom Baker, and Ashton Williams had a score. Battle made 11 saves in goal for the Wildcats.

Central Dauphin East (1-7) reached the scoring column behind two goals from Dreu Washington, with Johnson and Declan Macedo contributing scores.

"Some of the seniors have high expectations for us to finish the season strong, and I think we're going to be able to," Miller said. "We have our work cut out, but we've been plugging along. We've had some injuries, and we've had some kids that haven't played in a long time that we're hoping to get back here soon. We haven't been a cohesive team from top to bottom for quite some time. So we've been scrambling trying to keep it together."

After four games in the last four school days, Mechanicsburg gets a break on Wednesday but returns to action on Thursday, facing Trinity on the road.

