Lower Dauphin girls lacrosse team faced adversity Thursday night but handled it and took a 10-5 decision over Carlisle at the Thundering Herd's new turf field.

The Falcons' Cadyn Eismann tallied six goals and added two assists while winning almost every draw to start play. Her second goal was the 200th of her career.

“A proud dad moment," Lower Dauphin head coach Bob Eismann, Cadyn's father. "She has worked so hard, and she makes others around her better, especially in a game that was meaningful.”

Up 6-1, the Falcons ran into had to weather two yellow cards within 10 seconds that forced them to play two players down. They later were short three players due to an accumulation of yellow cards. They played the whole second half down two and the final 15 minutes down three.

Lower Dauphin spent the final 15 minutes attempting to play keep away and trying to outrun the Herd defenders. Eismann and Molly Horwitz spent time running and running with the ball around the field.

Lower Dauphin led 7-3 at the half and stretched the lead to 10-4 before the Herd tallied the final goal.

"I have never in 10 years been involved in a game like that," Bob Eismann said. "Playing down three players in the second half, I was so proud of the girls for winning the draw and maintaining possession. It wasn’t ideal for us tonight, but we got timely turnovers on defense, and Dani Murphy, Hannah Sanson, and Ellie DeHart played very well tonight defensively."

The Falcons jumped out to a 4-0 lead at the 10-minute mark before the Herd’s Molly Best tallied a Herd goal.

Emma McConnell and Horwitz answered with goals for the Falcons, as they stretched the lead to 6-1.

The Herd played shorthanded as well with four starters sidelined with injuries. Their collective absence has allowed several younger players to see the field to get some experience.

Carlisle's Emma Shope scored her first varsity goal in the game.

“Injuries are a part of the game, but we have been hit hard this year," said Carlisle coach Ally Gorina. "Lower Dauphin is very good, and Cadyn is one of the best players around and credit to them tonight. They did what they needed to do. ... We just haven’t been consistent, but some of that is due to injuries and not having the same people out there every night.”

Carlisle fell to 4-8 while Lower Dauphin improved to 11-1.

