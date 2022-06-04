Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule for June 4

LACROSSE
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
PIAA Championships
Quarterfinals
Class 3A
Garney Valley vs. Cumberland Valley at Twin Valley Middle School, 11 a.m.
St. Joseph’s Prep vs. Hempfield at Twin Valley Middle School, 1 p.m.
Manheim Township vs. Springfield Delco at Avon Grove, 2 p.m.
Radnor vs. Shady Side Academy at Chambersburg, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Wyoming Seminary vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Emmaus, 11 a.m.
Susquehannock vs. Mars at State College, noon
Penncrest vs. Quaker Valley at Bishop McDevitt, Harrisburg, 12:30 p.m.
Marple Newtown vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Methacton, 3 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
PIAA Championships
Quarterfinals
Class 3A
Conestoga vs. Radnor at Harriton, 11 a.m.
Garnet Valley vs. Owen J. Roberts at Harriton, 1 p.m.
Manheim Township vs. State College at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Wilson vs. Shady Side Academy at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Bishop Shanahan vs. York Catholic at West Chester East, 2 p.m.
Strath Haven vs. Chartiers Valley at Cumberland Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Mount St. Joseph vs. Archbishop Carroll at Haverford, 3:30 p.m.
Cardinal O’Hara vs. Twin Valley at West Chester East, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
PIAA Championships
Quarterfinals
Class 3A
North Allegheny vs. Shaler at Gateway, 1 p.m.
Neshaminy vs. Norhampton at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.
McDowell vs. Pennridge at Bald Eagle, 2 p.m.
Parkland vs. Central Dauphin at Wyomissing, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Lower Dauphin vs. Blue Ridge at Wilkes University, noon
Manheim Central vs. Christopher Dock at Wyomissing, noon
York Suburban vs. Cochranton at Bald Eagle, noon
Our Lady of Sacred Heart vs. Meadville at Warminster College, noon