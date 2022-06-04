 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule for June 4

Lacrosse Stock 3

LACROSSE

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

PIAA Championships

Quarterfinals

Class 3A

Garney Valley vs. Cumberland Valley at Twin Valley Middle School, 11 a.m.

St. Joseph’s Prep vs. Hempfield at Twin Valley Middle School, 1 p.m.

Manheim Township vs. Springfield Delco at Avon Grove, 2 p.m.

Radnor vs. Shady Side Academy at Chambersburg, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Wyoming Seminary vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Emmaus, 11 a.m.

Susquehannock vs. Mars at State College, noon

Penncrest vs. Quaker Valley at Bishop McDevitt, Harrisburg, 12:30 p.m.

Marple Newtown vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Methacton, 3 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

PIAA Championships

Quarterfinals

Class 3A

Conestoga vs. Radnor at Harriton, 11 a.m.

Garnet Valley vs. Owen J. Roberts at Harriton, 1 p.m.

Manheim Township vs. State College at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

Wilson vs. Shady Side Academy at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Bishop Shanahan vs. York Catholic at West Chester East, 2 p.m.

Strath Haven vs. Chartiers Valley at Cumberland Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Mount St. Joseph vs. Archbishop Carroll at Haverford, 3:30 p.m.

Cardinal O’Hara vs. Twin Valley at West Chester East, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

PIAA Championships

Quarterfinals

Class 3A

North Allegheny vs. Shaler at Gateway, 1 p.m.

Neshaminy vs. Norhampton at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.

McDowell vs. Pennridge at Bald Eagle, 2 p.m.

Parkland vs. Central Dauphin at Wyomissing, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Lower Dauphin vs. Blue Ridge at Wilkes University, noon

Manheim Central vs. Christopher Dock at Wyomissing, noon

York Suburban vs. Cochranton at Bald Eagle, noon

Our Lady of Sacred Heart vs. Meadville at Warminster College, noon

