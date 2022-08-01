HS Lacrosse: Trinity hires head boys and girls coaches for 2023 season

Trinity has hired its head boys and girls lacrosse coaches for the 2023 season.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Trinity Athletics announced the appointments of Jerry Standford and Erin Zimmer for its lacrosse programs. Standford will direct the boys team and Zimmer the girls. Trinity opened head boys coach Dave Heisey’s position July 14 and head girls coach Alanna Stuart stepped down shortly after the 2022 season.

Standford joins the Shamrocks with 30-plus years of lacrosse experience. From 1997-2005, Standford held the reins to the Messiah University men’s lacrosse program and served as the Falcons’ first head coach. In his nine-year tenure, Standford collected an 89-46 record (46-14 Middle Atlantic Conference), was named MAC Coach of the Year three times and captured a pair of MAC Championships.

Standford has also served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Messiah and most recently was a volunteer assistant on the Dickinson men’s lacrosse staff. He is Messiah’s all-time winningest coach.

Zimmer also brings a wealth of knowledge to the girls program. She was a two-time All-American at William & Mary, where she played both lacrosse and field hockey. Since her collegiate career, Zimmer was an assistant coach for Lebanon Valley College’s women’s program from 2012 to 2016 and has also coached at Hershey and Palmyra and at the club level.

Both Standford and Zimmer inherit programs that qualified for the District 3 Class 2A postseason in the spring. The Shamrock boys also advanced to the PIAA tournament.