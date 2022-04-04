HS Lacrosse: Six local teams remain undefeated and other notes from last week

The Red Land girls lacrosse team continues to put up football-type numbers.

In the Patriots’ four-game stretch to open their season, which translated to a 4-0 record, Red Land has scored at least 20 goals in each contest. Most recently, the Patriots struck for 20 tallies Saturday against West Shore School District counterpart Cedar Cliff in a 20-5 victory. Prior to that, Red Land dropped a pair of 22-point showings against Central Dauphin East and West York, and rattled off a 26-point performance against Mechanicsburg.

The Patriots are led by a senior outfit that includes Kenna Duffie and Zayda Cumpton, who’ve scored 19 and 14 goals, respectively. Olivia Glinski has also been a riddle for opposing teams to solve with 17 goals.

The untouchables

Through the first full week of action, six Sentinel-area teams — three on the boys' and three on the girls' — have come out of the gates firing on all remain undefeated.

For the boys, Red Land matched the girls team with a 4-0 start and is the only local unbeaten team in the District 3 Class 2A contingent. In Class 3A, Carlisle and Cumberland Valley both sit at 2-0. The girls field follows an identical pattern with Red Land, Carlisle and Cumberland Valley all sweeping their competition. The Herd and the Eagles are both 3-0.

The Trinity boys are also off to a fast start to their campaign with a 3-1 record, having taken their only loss Saturday against Mars, a 20-6 decision in what was a rematch from last year’s PIAA 2A state quarterfinals.

Win No. 1

The local lacrosse circuit witnessed quite the head coaching turnover this spring with six new coaches taking the reins of their respective programs. The boys’ side saw the larger wave of incoming skippers with four new coaches at the helm compared to two in the girls’ band.

And with the comber of new coaches came a slew of first career wins. For the boys, Red Land, Mechanicsburg and Northern head coaches Taylor Perkins, Barton Miller and Kyle Lindberg grabbed their first triumphs while Cedar Cliff and Mechanicsburg skippers Brent Sollenberger and Thamina Peti also hauled in win No. 1 in the girls' field.

Cedar Cliff boys head coach Kyle Gettz remains on the hunt for his first career victory.

STANDINGS

MID-PENN BOYS

Through April 3

Commonwealth Division

Cumberland Valley 2-0 overall (1-0 Commonwealth)

Chambersburg 2-0 (1-0)

Carlisle 2-0 (1-0)

Central Dauphin 2-2, (0-1)

State College 1-1 (0-1)

CD East 0-2 (0-1)

Cedar Cliff 0-3 (0-0)

Keystone Division

Red Land 4-0 overall (1-0 Keystone)

Trinity 3-1 (2-0)

Palmyra 1-1 (1-0)

Hershey 1-1 (1-1)

Mechanicsburg 1-2 (0-1)

Northern 1-2 (0-1)

Lower Dauphin 0-2 (0-1)

Bishop McDevitt 0-2 (0-1)

MID-PENN GIRLS

Through April 3

Commonwealth Division

Cumberland Valley 3-0 overall (1-0 Commonwealth)

Carlisle; 3-0 (1-0)

Chambersburg 1-1 (1-0)

State College 1-1 (0-1)

Cedar Cliff 1-3 (0-0)

CD East; 0-2 (0-1)

Central Dauphin 0-3 (0-1)

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land 4-0 overall (1-0 Keystone)

Lower Dauphin 2-0 (1-0)

Hershey 3-1 (2-0)

Palmyra 1-1 0-0

Trinity 1-2 (1-1)

Mechanicsburg 1-2 (0-1)

Bishop McDevitt 0-1 (0-0)

Northern 0-3 (0-1)

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

