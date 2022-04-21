HS Lacrosse: Red Land's Zayda Crumpton nets 200th career goal, Carlisle boys win 5th straight and other notes from Thursday

In what’s been a storied high school career on the lacrosse field, Red Land’s Zayda Crumpton reached another benchmark Thursday night.

In a 21-10 win over Trinity at West Shore Stadium, Crumpton pocketed her 200th career goal in a four-goal night for the Kent State University pledge. She netted No. 200 at the 16:21 mark in the first half. Joining Crumpton in the scoring column was Kenna Duffie at six goals (a team-high), Olivia Glinski with four and Abby Burkholder with three.

With the victory, the Patriots moved 10-1 and recorded their seventh 20-plus goal game of the season. Trinity fell to 4-6 in the defeat. The Shamrocks hadn’t played a game since April 12 due to several weather-related postponements.

In girls lacrosse action at West Shore Stadium Red Land leads Trinity 8-3 with 15:00 minutes left in first half! Zayda Crumpton scores her 200th goal!!! pic.twitter.com/Jj7EB5RNxa — Red Land Athletics (@RedLand_AD) April 22, 2022

A Herd of goals

It was another dominating performance for the Carlisle boys lacrosse team Thursday, as the Herd downed Hershey 16-5 on their home field.

Dylan Young steered Carlisle to victory with a game-high six goals while Ethan Rose netted four. Behind them, Matt Serafin, Isaac Beals and Larry Barone scored two apiece. Serafin set the tone in the passing department as well with seven assists.

The commanding win marks five straight victories for the Herd, as their record improved to 7-1. Through eight games this spring, Carlisle is averaging 13.75 goals a game and has posted double-digit outputs in six of its eight contests.

Eagles suffer first loss

In a tightly-contested matchup Thursday, the Cumberland Valley girls lacrosse team was handed its first loss of the season in a 12-9 decision against Lower Dauphin.

In the defeat, KK Ball and Ella Roland paced the Eagles with a hat trick each while Anna Keitel found the back of the net on two occasions and Meredith Seeber added a score of her own. In the assist department, Ball, Roland, Sophie Trively and Kirra Crowley each recorded a dish. Natalie Manchon tallied 10 saves in goal.

Despite the loss, CV sits at 10-1 on the season and still holds the top spot in the Commonwealth Division standings.

CV boys take fourth straight

The Cumberland Valley boys lacrosse team lengthened its winning streak to four games Thursday with a 16-4 triumph over Lower Dauphin.

Patrick Martin was the catalyst of the CV offense, scoring five goals while distributing two assists. Nate Herbster flopped his teammate’s stat line with two scores and five assists and Justin Buchenauer and Matt Tokarz each struck for a pair of scores and one assist. Max Wilken, Aydan Gilbert, Owen McKenzie, Kieran Schneider and Will Crawford each punched in a goal as well.

The Eagles have broken double figures in eight of their nine outings this year and average 14.4 goals a game. Their record is 8-1.

Thursday’s scores

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Trinity 14, Red Land 5

Nonleague

Central Dauphin 20, Northern 2

Carlisle 16, Hershey 5

Mechanicsburg 15, Cedar Cliff 7

Cumberland Valley 16, Lower Dauphin 4

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land 21, Trinity 10

Nonleague

Hershey 13, Carlisle 9

Central Dauphin 20, Northern 3

Cedar Cliff 12, Mechanicsburg 5

Lower Dauphin 12, Cumberland Valley 9

