HS Lacrosse: Previewing the 2022 Mid-Penn Conference championship bouts

The Trinity boys and Hershey girls lacrosse teams are seeking to level the season series against Cumberland Valley.

However, Round 2 against the Eagle assemblies Friday carry heavier baggage.

Earlier this season, the Shamrocks and Trojans both dropped contests to the Eagles in 13-9 and 9-8 decisions, respectively. Friday night, they’ll get their second chance at CV in the Mid-Penn Conference Championships at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field.

Trinity and the CV boys are scheduled to face off in a 5 p.m. affair Friday before the Trojans will attempt to clip the Eagles in the girls 7 p.m. nightcap.

With Mid-Penn royalty hanging in the balance, here’s a look into each matchup ahead of Friday night.

Mid-Penn Boys Championship

TRINITY (15-2) VS. CUMBERLAND VALLEY (15-2)

Key players for Trinity: Justin Bordner, sr.; Raj Chima, jr.; Croix Teter, sr.; JR Long, sr.; Evan Scott, sr.; Owen Hammel, jr.; Peter Gaudion, so.

Key players for Cumberland Valley: Patrick Martin, sr.; Nate Herbster, sr.; Justin Buchenauer, sr.; Jonah Burd, sr.; Max Wilken, sr.; Owen McKenzie, sr.; Max Long, sr.

History: A win for the Eagles would clinch their second straight Mid-Penn Championship and their fourth consecutive victory against Trinity. The two nondivision rivals met in last year’s Mid-Penn title clash, where CV claimed an 11-6 triumph.

Outlook: The Shamrocks are led by a multipronged scoring attack that includes Chima, Teter, Scott, Hammel and Gaudion. Through 17 contests this spring, Trinity averaged 17.1 goals per game and have eclipsed the 20-goal mark in eight games with a season high of 24. To complement the offense, Long — a Holy Cross University pledge — provides a wall-like barrier in goal, and defensive assets Wyatt Cooper and Dalton Gerver challenge the opposition any trip down the field.

Much like their foes from Camp Hill, the Eagles feature a multifaceted offensive salvo that’s headed by seniors Martin, Buchenauer and Herbster. Senior Max Wilken provides the additional pop from his mid position while CV’s defensive unit — comprised of Jackson Erway, Nate Campisi and Luke Gensbigler — generate offensive sequences by forcing turnovers and corralling ground balls. The Eagles average 13.8 scores per outing this year and have bottled their competition to three goals or fewer on nine occasions.

Friday’s matchup to watch will come from the faceoff circle between Trinity’s Bordner and CV’s Long. In the May 4 meeting between the programs, Bordner garnered the faceoff advantage, snaring 21 of 27 possible draw controls. If the Shamrocks aim to rebound, Bordner’s dominance from inside the circle will be essential.

Mid-Penn Girls Championship

HERSHEY (11-4) vs. CUMBERLAND VALLEY (15-3)

Hershey players to watch: Caroline Glus, sr.

Cumberland Valley players to watch: KK Ball, sr.; Anna Keitel, sr.; Kirra Crowley, jr.; Sophie Trively, jr.; Meredith Seeber, jr.; Jenn Nguyen, sr.; Ella Roland, sr.

History: Hershey’s trophy case is filled with the last three Mid-Penn titles (2018, 2019 and 2021). Cumberland Valley returns to the championship bout for the first time since 2018 and eyes its first Mid-Penn crown since 2017 when the Eagles topped the Trojans.

Outlook: Glus, a Mercer University commit, captained the Trojans to their fifth straight Keystone Division title this spring. Hershey brings a sharp 13.2 goals per game average into the title scrap Friday, with six 20-plus goal outings, including a season-best 26-goal performance against Central Dauphin East April 28.

Matching the CV boys, the Eagle girls know a thing or two about sharing the wealth offensively. Ball, Keitel, Crowley and Trively spearhead a lethal offensive battalion that piled up 307 regular-season scores (averaging 17 per outing). CV has also cracked the 20-goal barrier on six occasions with a pair of 27-goal assaults leading that clip.

Friday’s tussle could come down to defense. In the teams’ April 19 matchup, both clubs were held below the double-digit goal mark. Between the two powerhouses, the Eagles and Trojans were held to single digits on just a combined five instances this season with seven scores being the lowest output.

