HS Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley's offensive surge, Trinity boys in control and other local notes from Tuesday's games

Kirra Crowley netted six goals, Anna Keitel scored five, Ella Roland dished out four assists and the Cumberland Valley girls lacrosse team cruised past Cedar Cliff Tuesday, 20-6, to extend its perfect record on the season to 7-0.

It was the second time the Eagles reached the 20-point mark in as many days after Cumberland Valley topped Northern 20-2 Monday. Crowley and Keitel were the Eagles’ leading scorers in that affair as well, pocketing five and four goals each. KK Ball and Sophie Trively also emerged as consistent scoring options with goals apiece each game. Roland has distributed nine assists across the two-game slate this week.

CV has two more games scheduled this week with a Commonwealth Division matchup at Central Dauphin East Thursday before loading up the bus Saturday morning for a trip to Berks County and a nonleague clash at Exeter.

The Eagles remain the only undefeated program in the local contingent.

CV boys share the wealth

In a 22-0 shut out of Cedar Cliff Tuesday, the Cumberland Valley boys had 13 players reach the scoring column. Senior Nate Herbster accented the plethora of goals, having sent five shots between the pipes. Patrick Martin emerged as the other leading goal-getter with a hat trick.

Other players to find the back of the net were Tristan Hall, Connor Fritz and Matt Tokarz, who had a pair of goals each. To complement his hat trick Martin divvied three assists on the evening and Max Wilken also put his stamp in the passing game with three dishes of his own.

The CV defense composed of Colin Chizmar, Jackson Erway and Jonah Burd in goal, produced their first shutout of the season. Across the Eagles six-game slate, the back line has allowed three or fewer goals on four occasions.

Chirieleison nominated

Trinity freshman Sienna Chirieleison has been nominated for the MaxPreps Pennsylvania Athlete of the Week for her 12 and 10-goal performances against Carlisle and Central York last week. This week, she’s picked up right where she left off with an additional 10-goal game against Central Dauphin Monday in an 18-11 victory and another four scores Tuesday in a 20-9 loss against State College. Through nine games this spring, Chirieleison has 64 goals.

Trinity currently sits a 4-5 on the season.

Trinity boys on the rise

After a 19-6 win versus Central Dauphin Monday, the Trinity boys lengthened their winning streak to three Tuesday with a 16-5 triumph over State College. Owen Hammel led the scoring charge with four goals while Raj Chima and Croix Teter each netted a hat trick. Evan Scott also punched in two scores and Anthony Bartoli, Justin Bordner, Peter Gaudion and Nico Chirieleison each tallied a goal.

Between the two early week contests, Chima boasts a combined nine goals with Teter not far behind at eight. JR Long has racked up 20 saves in the cage in the two affairs.

With Tuesday’s victory, Trinity bolstered its record to 6-1.

Herd running wild

With a lone dash in the losing column so far this spring, Carlisle continued to pick up steam. Tuesday night was no exception, as the Herd struck for their largest scoring output of the year, an 18-1 drubbing of Central Dauphin East.

In the decisive victory, Matt Serafin buried a game-high five goals, and Dylan Young and Larry Barone pocketed hat tricks. Matt Balas and Ethan Rose also powered in two scores apiece while Matt Trolinger and Serafin distributed a duo of assists each.

Carlisle improved to 5-1 on the season with Tuesday’s win.

Tuesday’s scores

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Cumberland Valley 22, Cedar Cliff 0

Carlisle 18, CD East 1

Mid-Penn Keystone

Palmyra 17, Northern 5

Trinity 16, State College 5

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 20, CD East 1

Cumberland Valley 20, Cedar Cliff 6

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin 19, Mechanicsburg 3

Palmyra 18, Northern 2

State College 20, Trinity 9

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

