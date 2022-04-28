HS Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley's Crowley, Ball reach career marks, Carlisle boys get back on track and other local notes

One milestone reached in a game is impressive. Reaching two? Now, that’s a sight to see.

That’s exactly what Cumberland Valley girls lacrosse players Kirra Crowley and KK Ball did Thursday evening, as Crowley struck for her 100th career goal and Ball recorded her 200th career point. On top that, the Eagles blitzed the host Mechanicsburg Wildcats, 18-1, to move to 12-1 on the season.

Crowley and Ball’s career marks came a night after Trinity’s Sienna Chirieleison and Morgan Coleman recorded their 100th and 200th career points, respectively, in a 20-14 victory over Palmyra.

Herd bounce back

After suffering a 16-4 loss to Cumberland Valley Tuesday, the Carlisle boys lacrosse team regrouped in convincing fashion Thursday with a 16-2 win over Bishop McDevitt.

The Herd spread the wealth around Thursday evening to notch their victory. Dylan Young, Isaac Beals and Matt Serafin each buried four goals to lead the charge while Parker Smith pocketed a pair and Ethan Rose and Matt Balas found the back of the net one occasion. Young and Larry Barone underlined Carlisle’s passing attack with three and two assists, respectively.

With the win, Carlisle bounces to 9-2 on the year and remains one game behind CV in the race for the Commonwealth Division. The Herd travel to Lewisberry Monday for a primed-to-be scrap against Red Land.

Rolling Red Land

The Red Land girls lacrosse team continues to buy its scoring in bulk this spring, as the Patriots pummeled State College Thursday at Marsh Run Field with a 17-4 triumph.

Kenna Duffie punched in six goals to lead Red Land while Zayda Crumpton coaxed in four and Olivia Glinski netted a hat trick. Others to find the scoreboard included Zuri Crumpton and Ava Spahr with one goal each. Along with her four scores, Zayda Crumpton divvied out four assists while younger sister Zuri followed with three.

In the net, Carlee Collier racked up a 77.7 save percentage, stopping 14 shots on 18 attempts.

The Patriots moved to 13-1 with the win and currently ride an eight-game winning streak.

Thursday's scores

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Nonleague

Northern 11, Chambersburg 10

Carlisle 16, Bishop McDevitt 2

Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 6 p.m.

Cumberland Valley 17, Mechanicsburg 2

Red Land at State College, 6:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.

Red Land 17, State College 4

Cumberland Valley 18, Mechanicsburg 1

Chambersburg 11, Northern 9

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

