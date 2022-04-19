HS Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley girls move to 10-0, Red Land girls score 20-plus goals again and other notes from Tuesday's games

Kirra Crowley scored four goals, Sophie Trively pocketed two and the Cumberland Valley girls lacrosse team escaped a heart-racer against Hershey Tuesday with a 9-8 win to remain undefeated (10-0).

Along with Crowley’s four goals and Trively’s pair, three other Eagles managed to find the back of the net, including Ella Roland, KK Ball and Anna Keitel. One-third of CV’s nine scores were also assisted on with Ball, Keitel and Jenn Nguyen each picking up an assist.

In goal, Natalie Manchon collected eight saves.

The Eagles look to extend their winning ways to 11 games Thursday when they’re dealt Lower Dauphin, which downed Carlisle 14-4 Tuesday on the Herd’s home field.

CV boys roll past Trojans

The Cumberland Valley boys also found themselves in the win column Tuesday against Hershey behind an 11-1 triumph, improving to 7-1 on the season.

The Eagles spread the wealth in their Tuesday win, having six players strike pay dirt. Nate Herbster and Aydan Gilbert led the way with three goals each while Justin Buchenauer sent a pair between the bars. Owen McKenzie, Patrick Martin and Christian Gensbigler also notched a tally in the scoring column with a goal apiece. Buchenauer and McKenzie accented CV’s passing game with a trio of assists each.

In goal, Jonah Burd continued his impressive senior campaign with eight saves.

Lucky No. 20

The Red Land girls lacrosse team is making a habit of eclipsing the 20-goal barrier this season. The Patriots stormed by Chambersburg with a 26-4 win Tuesday, tying their offense's single-game high.

Seniors Zayda Crumpton and Kenna Duffie paved the path to victory with seven goals each. Abby Burkholder got in on the barrage with five of her own while Olivia Glinski buried a hat trick. Assists wise, Glinski paced Red Land with seven dishes and Zuri Crumpton handed out six. With her seven scores Tuesday, Zayda Crumpton sits at 198 goals for her career.

The Patriots (9-1) have struck for 20 or more goals on six occasions this spring and average 20.5 goals per contest. They currently hold a record of 9-1.

On the boys side, the Red Land boys lacrosse team everted danger Tuesday against Chambersburg, keeping its perfect record intact (10-0) with an 8-5 victory.

Colts record win No. 4

In a fairly contested battle Tuesday, Cedar Cliff prevailed with a 12-8 victory over non-conference foe Gettysburg and improved its record to 4-6 on the season.

In the win, Sam Reilly proved to be the Colts’ most lethal scorer with a game-high five goals. Behind her, Peyton Hastings registered a pair of scores and Marsden Dameshek, Zoe Conklin, Grace Gabner, Alena Sollenberger and Riley Dolan each poked in a shot. Goalie Kelsey Shires swiped eight shots in the cage.

Tuesday’s scores

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Trinity 20, Palmyra 4

Nonleague

Lancaster Country Day 14, Cedar Cliff 3

State College at Northern, ppd. –> 4/27 (5:30 p.m.)

Mechanicsburg 14, CD East 6

Cumberland Valley 11, Hershey 1

Carlisle at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Red Land 8, Chambersburg 5

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Mechanicsburg 11, CD East 4

Red Land 26, Chambersburg 4

Lower Dauphin 14, Carlisle 4

Cedar Cliff 12, Gettysburg 8

Cumberland Valley 9, Hershey 8

Northern at State College, ppd. –> TBD

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

