HS Lacrosse: Carlisle's Kelley, Trinity's Coleman net 100th career goal and other local notes

In a week that featured blustery winds, heavy rain and below-average temperatures, two Sentinel-area athletes didn’t let Mother Nature stand in their way of reaching career milestones.

On Saturday, Carlisle's Alexandra Kelley and Trinity's Morgan Coleman each netted their 100th career girls lacrosse goals. Kelley’s came in a one-goal performance in a 14-3 win over Cedar Crest while Coleman buried a hat trick to reach her century mark in a 20-5 loss against York Catholic. Kelley is a senior for the Herd while Coleman attained her 100th score as a sophomore.

Carlisle finished its week at 1-1, dropping a 17-16 decision to the Shamrocks Monday. Trinity completed its slate this week at 2-1 with an additional 22-9 triumph over Central York. The Herd sit at 4-1, and Trinity is 3-4.

Along with Kelley and Coleman’s career marks, the Herd and Shamrocks received momentous scoring outputs from Hannah Hanger and Sienna Chirieleison, respectively. In two games, Hanger found the back of the net on nine occasions, accounting for nearly one-third of Carlisle’s scoring for the week. Chirieleison followed a similar pattern by punching in a combined 23 goals — 12 against Carlisle and 10 against Central York — across the three-game tilt.

Staying on the pedal

And then there were two.

On April 3, six local teams between the boys and girls contingents boasted undefeated records. However, at the conclusion of this week, only two remained standing. Red Land boys and Cumberland Valley girls sit at 6-0 and 5-0, respectively, as the teams left unscathed.

The Patriots dilated their perfect record to 6-0 with a pair of wins over Hershey (13-7) and Dover (19-7). Cumberland Valley buoyed its record to 5-0 with victories against Chambersburg and Cocalico. Across the duo of contests, the Eagles outscored their competition 45-11 — CV blanked the Trojans 27-0 and topped Cocalico 18-11.

Other fast starts

Despite having one dash in the loss column, the Cumberland Valley, Carlisle and Trinity boys all continued to forge consistent success. CV and Trinity are 4-1 while the Herd have constructed a 3-1 record. On the girls side, Carlisle’s 4-1 start is accompanied by Red Land’s 5-1 record.

Mid-Penn boys standings through April 10

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley; 4-1, (2-0 Commonwealth)

Chambersburg; 4-1, 1-1

Carlisle; 3-1, 1-0

State College; 3-1, 1-1

Central Dauphin; 4-2,;1-1

Cedar Cliff; 0-4;0-1

CD East; 0-4;0-2

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land; 6-0, (2-0 Keystone)

Trinity; 4-1, 2-0

Palmyra; 2-1, 2-0

Mechanicsburg; 3-3, 1-1

Hershey; 1-3, 1-2

Northern; 1-4, 0-2

Bishop McDevitt; 0-4, 0-2

Lower Dauphin; 0-5, 0-2

Mid-Penn girls standings through April 10

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley; 5-0, (2-0 Commonwealth)

Carlisle; 4-1, 1-0

State College; 3-1, 1-1

Chambersburg; 1-3, 1-1

Cedar Cliff; 3-4, 1-1

Central Dauphin 1-4, 0-2

CD East; 0-3, 0-2

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin; 5-1, (1-1 Keystone)

Red Land; 5-1, 1-1

Hershey; 4-2, 3-0

Palmyra; 3-1, 2-0

Trinity; 3-4, 0-2

Mechanicsburg; 2-4, 1-1

Bishop McDevitt; 0-2, 0-0

Northern; 0-4, 0-2

