 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
HS Lacrosse

HS Lacrosse: Carlisle's Kelley, Trinity's Coleman net 100th career goal and other local notes

  • 0
Carlisle Trinity Lacrosse 4.jpg

Trinity's Morgan Coleman, left, and Carlisle's Alexandra Kelley face off during the first half in a Mid-Penn crossover game Monday at COBO Field in Camp Hill.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

In a week that featured blustery winds, heavy rain and below-average temperatures, two Sentinel-area athletes didn’t let Mother Nature stand in their way of reaching career milestones.

Boys Lacrosse: Offensive struggles sink Cumberland Valley in 7-4 loss to Central York

On Saturday, Carlisle's Alexandra Kelley and Trinity's Morgan Coleman each netted their 100th career girls lacrosse goals. Kelley’s came in a one-goal performance in a 14-3 win over Cedar Crest while Coleman buried a hat trick to reach her century mark in a 20-5 loss against York Catholic. Kelley is a senior for the Herd while Coleman attained her 100th score as a sophomore.

Carlisle finished its week at 1-1, dropping a 17-16 decision to the Shamrocks Monday. Trinity completed its slate this week at 2-1 with an additional 22-9 triumph over Central York. The Herd sit at 4-1, and Trinity is 3-4.

Girls Lacrosse: Sienna Chirieleison's 12 goals lifts Trinity to 17-16 win over Carlisle

Along with Kelley and Coleman’s career marks, the Herd and Shamrocks received momentous scoring outputs from Hannah Hanger and Sienna Chirieleison, respectively. In two games, Hanger found the back of the net on nine occasions, accounting for nearly one-third of Carlisle’s scoring for the week. Chirieleison followed a similar pattern by punching in a combined 23 goals — 12 against Carlisle and 10 against Central York — across the three-game tilt.

People are also reading…

Staying on the pedal

And then there were two.

On April 3, six local teams between the boys and girls contingents boasted undefeated records. However, at the conclusion of this week, only two remained standing. Red Land boys and Cumberland Valley girls sit at 6-0 and 5-0, respectively, as the teams left unscathed.

HS Lacrosse: Six local teams remain undefeated and other notes from last week

The Patriots dilated their perfect record to 6-0 with a pair of wins over Hershey (13-7) and Dover (19-7). Cumberland Valley buoyed its record to 5-0 with victories against Chambersburg and Cocalico. Across the duo of contests, the Eagles outscored their competition 45-11 — CV blanked the Trojans 27-0 and topped Cocalico 18-11.

Other fast starts

Despite having one dash in the loss column, the Cumberland Valley, Carlisle and Trinity boys all continued to forge consistent success. CV and Trinity are 4-1 while the Herd have constructed a 3-1 record. On the girls side, Carlisle’s 4-1 start is accompanied by Red Land’s 5-1 record.

Boys Lacrosse: Trinity drops 20-6 decision to Mars
Girls Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley completes comeback, edges Governor Mifflin for thrilling 15-14 win

Mid-Penn boys standings through April 10

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley; 4-1, (2-0 Commonwealth)

Chambersburg; 4-1, 1-1

Carlisle; 3-1, 1-0

State College; 3-1, 1-1

Central Dauphin; 4-2,;1-1

Cedar Cliff; 0-4;0-1

CD East; 0-4;0-2

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land; 6-0, (2-0 Keystone)

Trinity; 4-1, 2-0

Palmyra; 2-1, 2-0

Mechanicsburg; 3-3, 1-1

Hershey; 1-3, 1-2

Northern; 1-4, 0-2

Bishop McDevitt; 0-4, 0-2

Lower Dauphin; 0-5, 0-2

Mid-Penn girls standings through April 10

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley; 5-0, (2-0 Commonwealth)

Carlisle; 4-1, 1-0

State College; 3-1, 1-1

Chambersburg; 1-3, 1-1

Cedar Cliff; 3-4, 1-1

Central Dauphin 1-4, 0-2

CD East; 0-3, 0-2

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin; 5-1, (1-1 Keystone)

Red Land; 5-1, 1-1

Hershey; 4-2, 3-0

Palmyra; 3-1, 2-0

Trinity; 3-4, 0-2

Mechanicsburg; 2-4, 1-1

Bishop McDevitt; 0-2, 0-0

Northern; 0-4, 0-2

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News