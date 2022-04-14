HS Lacrosse: Carlisle girls corral 6th win; Red Land keeps up torrid start

Aubrey McGlynn netted four goals, Alexandra Kelley, Hannah Hanger and Mollie Best each tallied hat tricks and Haley Carlo piled up eight saves in the cage as Carlisle girls lacrosse dashed by Cedar Cliff for a 17-6 victory Thursday evening.

With McGlynn’s four scores setting the pace, and Kelley, Hanger and Best not far behind, the Herd’s win Thursday was an all-around team effort. Emily Smith, Drew Bridges and Nora Richeson also found the back of the net with Smith scoring a pair of goals, and Bridges and Richeson striking for one apiece.

And with the goals coming at a surplus, Carlisle’s offensive attack was fueled through its passing game. Along with her four scores, McGlynn led the Herd with four assists while Kelley dished out three. Bridges and Alexis Bear also pitched in on the passing sequences with one assist each.

Thursday’s triumph boosted Carlisle to 6-1 on the season and slid the Herd to the No. 6 spot in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings as of Thursday night. Cedar Cliff fell to 3-6 with the loss.

Carlisle has 13 or more goals in every outing this season.

Red Land girls power to four straight

After a one-point loss to Hershey April 5, the Red Land girls lacrosse team hasn’t looked back. And Thursday afternoon, it kept the proverbial train chugging with a 23-1 win over Northern.

In the win, Zayda Crumpton, Abby Burkholder and Kenna Duffie led the Patriots with four goals each, and Zuri Crumpton and Olivia Glinski pocketed a hat trick. Other scorers included Haylee Holland (two goals), Abby Darrow, Ava Spahr and Chelsea Carpenter (one each). In goal, netminder Carlee Collier stopped four shots.

The Patriots (8-1) have recorded 16 or more goals in eight of their nine contests. They’ve also punched in 20 or more scores on five occasions.

Patriot boys remain unbeaten

Red Land boys lacrosse lengthened its undefeated season (9-0) Thursday with a 16-4 triumph against Northern.

Paving the path to victory for the Patriots was Connor Stank, who buried a game-high six goals. In the scoring column, he was joined by Parker Lawler (four goals), Tyson Baker (three goals) and Rowen Meanor (three goals). Red Land’s passing attack was also on point as Baker handed out five assists while Meanor contributed four to the cause. Between the pipes, goalie Tyler Friend collected 10 saves.

Similar to the Patriot girls, the Red Land boys have scored in bulk this spring. The Pats have notched 11 or more goals in each game this year with 18 or more scores in five contests. As of Thursday, Red Land held the No. 3 seed in the district Class 2A power rankings.

Thursday’s scores

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 20, Cedar Cliff 3

Cumberland Valley 24, CD East 0

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land 16, Northern 4

Hershey 11, Mechanicsburg 10

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 20, CD East 1

Carlisle 17, Cedar Cliff 6

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey 22, Mechanicsburg 0

Red Land 23, Northern 1

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

