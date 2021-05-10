HS Girls Lacrosse: Mechanicsburg likely clinches first playoff berth in program history with win over Carlisle

Helms, on the playoffs: “We came from three years ago not having a program and not having any wins to having a winning season. It’s amazing. I’ve never been on a playoff team in my life. These girls have been working their butts off since the beginning, and it’s awesome.”

Mechanicsburg attack Izzy Szejk: “To have this be the first time our school has gone to the playoffs is amazing. We brought a team together with a bunch of new players and achieved this accomplishment, and it just feels really good to have a spotlight on that hard work.”

Mechanicsburg coach Matt Szejk: “They gave us a good-fought game, and honestly, I think that helps us. When you have a situation like that, you can’t get complacent, you have to keep working. We’ve been taking game every game one-by-one, just trying to teach these girls to deal with what’s in front of us, and let’s not worry about what’s down the road; we’ll get there.”

Carlisle coach Ally Brehm: “We just have to stay focused on the goal ahead. We want to make districts. Tonight we didn’t run our offense in the first half, and we let them stay with us instead of going ahead. I think that’s what shot us in the foot tonight, that we couldn’t get that momentum with us on offense.”

