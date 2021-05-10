HS Girls Lacrosse: Mechanicsburg likely clinches first playoff berth in program history with win over Carlisle

MECHANICSBURG — The Mechanicsburg girls lacrosse team earned more than a victory Monday evening.
The Wildcats’ win also gave them the right to celebrate — and to relax a little bit.
Mechanicsburg held off a hard-closing Carlisle squad for an 11-10 victory in a Mid-Penn Conference matchup at Memorial Park Stadium in Mechanicsburg, a victory that likely assured the Wildcats the first District 3 playoff berth in program history.
The Wildcats (11-6) entered the contest No. 11 in the potential 12-team Class 3A field, with the Thundering Herd (9-6) occupying the No. 10 spot. Mechanicsburg broke a 6-6 halftime tie with three consecutive second-half goals from attack Izzy Szejk, and keeper Olivia Helms made a pair of saves in the final 30 seconds to preserve the Mechanicsburg lead after a trio of goals from Carlisle’s Aubrey McGlynn had cut the lead to one.
Standing out
Szejk continued her assault on the scorebook Monday, scoring eight goals and tallying an assist. Her three-goal run out of the halftime break gave Mechanicsburg a lead that it wouldn’t relinquish, and she gave the Wildcats a two-goal lead with 1:39 remaining after McGlynn’s second goal had cut the lead to 10-9.
After Mechanicsburg had controlled play for much of the early portion of the second half, Helms was thrown into the fire late. Her saves in the final minute, which followed a card against Mechanicsburg, prevented a potential overtime against a Herd team that had found new life behind McGlynn’s effort.
By the numbers
Mechanicsburg had a response each time Carlisle made a push Monday: the Herd tied the game or pulled within one goal four times over the game’s final 27 minutes, and each time the Wildcats scored the next goal. Three times it was Szejk that did the honors. Sophie Blair added a critical score with 3:14 to go that made it 10-8.
McGlynn scored all three of her goals in the final six minutes. Alex Thumma also had a hat trick for the Herd, including a pair that gave Carlisle a 2-0 lead in the game’s first five minutes.
Up next
Each squad plays its final regular season game Wednesday. Carlisle hosts State College while Mechanicsburg welcomes Palmyra, the No. 6 team in the Class 2A rankings. Monday’s win removes the final-game pressure from the Wildcats. Carlisle can again assure itself a berth with a win.
The other team to watch is Lower Dauphin, which entered the week at No. 13 in the Class 3A standings — the Falcons were slated for three games this week, all of them against teams with sub-.500 records.
They said it
Mechanicsburg keeper Olivia Helms, on the final seconds: “My heart was racing a million miles an hour, but if I had been jumping around and acting like a fool, then I know there’s no way that I’m making that save. I had to just keep it together, because it’s on me at that point. I have to do my best to make that save.”
Helms, on the playoffs: “We came from three years ago not having a program and not having any wins to having a winning season. It’s amazing. I’ve never been on a playoff team in my life. These girls have been working their butts off since the beginning, and it’s awesome.”
Mechanicsburg attack Izzy Szejk: “To have this be the first time our school has gone to the playoffs is amazing. We brought a team together with a bunch of new players and achieved this accomplishment, and it just feels really good to have a spotlight on that hard work.”
Mechanicsburg coach Matt Szejk: “They gave us a good-fought game, and honestly, I think that helps us. When you have a situation like that, you can’t get complacent, you have to keep working. We’ve been taking game every game one-by-one, just trying to teach these girls to deal with what’s in front of us, and let’s not worry about what’s down the road; we’ll get there.”
Carlisle coach Ally Brehm: “We just have to stay focused on the goal ahead. We want to make districts. Tonight we didn’t run our offense in the first half, and we let them stay with us instead of going ahead. I think that’s what shot us in the foot tonight, that we couldn’t get that momentum with us on offense.”