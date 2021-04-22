HS Girls Lacrosse: Izzy Szejk stays hot with 8 goals against Cedar Cliff while Mechanicsburg wins record seventh game

They said it

Szejk on the school record: “It means a lot to me. I’ve been with this team since seventh grade, and it’s been awesome to see them grow and see everyone get better every year. After last year and not playing, I think it’s really cool that we got to come back after two years and set a record for our school.”

Szejk on what’s next: “We want to keep our energy up. We don’t want to get too comfortable with where we are in the standings. Our goal is to make the playoffs for the first time ever, so we know that we need to come out with some wins next week.”

Mechanicsburg head coach Matt Szejk: “When you’re that close on the scoreboard, the game is open. It’s anybody’s game. So, we had confidence that we were in this game. Then you get a few goals, and it keeps that confidence up and gets the girls believing. We had some girls who played their best games today.”

Cedar Cliff head coach Kristy Martin: “Turnovers are what hurt us today. We just have to get those ground balls. We rallied, though, and we played as a team. We just have things to work on. Turnovers are what we have to focus on.”

