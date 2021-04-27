HS Girls Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley picks up huge win against Carlisle during benefit game for Marlaina Verner

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — Both Cumberland Valley and Carlisle are focusing on the upcoming District 3 playoffs, but each need some wins to guarantee that berth.
The Eagles picked up a huge win 13-4 over the Thundering Herd at Eagle View Middle School Tuesday night in the “Marlaina Strong” benefit game.
The Eagles (8-5 and currently No. 7 in the District 3 power ratings) made the final connections and displayed a more patient offense to aid in their victory.
They had five assists on their 13 goals and that goal total could have been much higher if not for the efforts of the Herd defense and the goalkeeping of Haley Carlo. She tallied 18 saves in the game and the defensive tenacity of Olivia Doty, Chloe Yarnell, Aubrey McGlynn and Calyn Clements continually thwarted the Eagle attack and forced them to back out and regroup offensively.
The Eagles led 7-2 at the half and extended that lead to 13-2 before the Herd scored the final two goals.
The Eagles capitalized on Herd mistakes and seemed to pick up every loose ball.
Standing out
Marlaina Verner was the honorary captain for the Eagles and led the teams onto the field. Marlaina is a seventh-grade student at Mountain View Middle School who suffers from Nemaline Myopathy. NM is a rare muscular disease that makes simple every day tasks such as breathing, eating and walking difficult.
KK Ball, who recently scored her 100th goal for the Eagles, tallied four goals tonight in the victory.
Carlo had 18 saves for the Herd between the pipes and Emily Smith led the Herd with two goals.
Up next
Carlisle returns to action Friday as they host Spring Grove with a 4:45 start, while the Eagles return to action at home Thursday against Mechanicsburg with at 4:30.
They said it
Ball on her 100th goal: “It was really exciting. I was looking forward to it. We set goals before the season and that was mine personally. Missing last year kind of set all of us back and me personally. Things happen and we just had to wipe that out and start over fresh.”
Eagles head coach Emily Savini on her team’s effort: “I thought this was a great team win. We played well at both ends of the field. They were quick to the ball and applied good pressure on the defensive end. We did a great job on the ground balls, which is huge in a close game. We fought hard to get the ball back when we lost it.”
Carlisle head coach Ally Gorina on the Herd effort: “We did not produce on the offensive end — they capitalized on any mistakes we made. We played well defensively and our goalie had a great game with 18 saves, but it was all on the offensive end that hurt us.”