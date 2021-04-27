HS Girls Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley picks up huge win against Carlisle during benefit game for Marlaina Verner

KK Ball, who recently scored her 100th goal for the Eagles, tallied four goals tonight in the victory.

Carlo had 18 saves for the Herd between the pipes and Emily Smith led the Herd with two goals.

Up next

Carlisle returns to action Friday as they host Spring Grove with a 4:45 start, while the Eagles return to action at home Thursday against Mechanicsburg with at 4:30.

They said it

Ball on her 100th goal: “It was really exciting. I was looking forward to it. We set goals before the season and that was mine personally. Missing last year kind of set all of us back and me personally. Things happen and we just had to wipe that out and start over fresh.”

Eagles head coach Emily Savini on her team’s effort: “I thought this was a great team win. We played well at both ends of the field. They were quick to the ball and applied good pressure on the defensive end. We did a great job on the ground balls, which is huge in a close game. We fought hard to get the ball back when we lost it.”