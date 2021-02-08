HS Boys Lacrosse: Trinity's Michael Coleman becomes fourth player to commit to Seton Hill University

"He had already graduated from Seton Hill and offered some great insight into the team and why he thought they were going to be successful in the future. Jack is an officer in the Army, like my dad, so we had a lot in common aside from lacrosse."

Coleman said he received interest from and visited Mercyhurst, Scranton and Salisbury, but said Seton Hill was the best fit for what he wanted in a college.

"It is only three hours from home, offers multiple business majors, is a Catholic university and the lacrosse team has a real chance of winning a national championship in the future, which has always been a goal of mine," Coleman said. "I also heard great things about the Seton Hill coaching staff from two of my high school coaches. Coach Miller and Coach Heisey were really impressed with the Seton Hill program and that meant a lot to me."

He said he plans to major in business administration and hopefully have a career somewhere in that field after graduation.

And stay in lacrosse in some aspect.