HS Boys Lacrosse: Trinity's Michael Coleman becomes fourth player to commit to Seton Hill University

There's something magnetizing about Seton Hill for Trinity boys lacrosse players.
Michael Coleman is the fourth Shamrock to commit to the Division II Griffins, following former goaltender and 2018 grad Josh Miller. Coleman made his commitment back in July.
"I had just moved to Mechanicsburg in the summer before my freshmen year from Tampa, Fl.," Coleman said via email. "I got to know Coach [Tim] Miller, Trinity’s assistant coach and offensive coordinator, during my freshmen year. He has been a great influence and mentor over the last three years. All three of Coach Miller’s sons attended Seton Hill, so he obviously had a lot of great things to say about the university and the lacrosse program.
Both he and Coach [Dave] Heisey put a lot of trust in me as a freshmen starter on the team, and we went on to win districts that year. I really appreciated the trust he had in me as a new player, and I had a lot of respect for his opinion of the program when I was making my decision on where I wanted to play."
Coleman said he got some help and insight on his decision to commit from Miller's older brother, Jack, who graduated from Trinity in 2012 and had played for the Griffins.
"I got to know Josh Miller during my freshmen year at Trinity," Coleman said. "He was our team captain that year and was a big reason we won districts. I met Josh’s brother, Jack Miller, last year when he helped coach during the preseason, but before COVID ended the season.
"He had already graduated from Seton Hill and offered some great insight into the team and why he thought they were going to be successful in the future. Jack is an officer in the Army, like my dad, so we had a lot in common aside from lacrosse."
Coleman said he received interest from and visited Mercyhurst, Scranton and Salisbury, but said Seton Hill was the best fit for what he wanted in a college.
"It is only three hours from home, offers multiple business majors, is a Catholic university and the lacrosse team has a real chance of winning a national championship in the future, which has always been a goal of mine," Coleman said. "I also heard great things about the Seton Hill coaching staff from two of my high school coaches. Coach Miller and Coach Heisey were really impressed with the Seton Hill program and that meant a lot to me."
He said he plans to major in business administration and hopefully have a career somewhere in that field after graduation.
And stay in lacrosse in some aspect.
"Graduating college seems like forever from now, but if I had to pick, I would like to enter the business world and work for a successful company that finds innovative ways to be the best at what they do," he said. "And of course, at some level, I will always have my hand in the sport of lacrosse."
The senior attacker missed out on his junior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was named an All-Sentinel Honorable Mention in 2019.
The Griffins, coached by Brian Novotny, went 6-0 last season before the season was canceled due to the pandemic. Josh will be the Griffins' senior goalkeeper next season when Coleman joins the team.
