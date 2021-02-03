HS Boys Lacrosse: Trinity's Justin Bordner looks forward to CIA dreams after committing to Providence College

Justin Bordner isn't exactly sure what major he wants to settle on when he hits college.
But, one thing is certain for him — he knows what college he's going to.
Trinity's junior face-off specialist committed to Division I Providence College (Rhode Island) early on — Dec. 21, to be exact — and now that small weight has been lifted off his shoulders.
When he finally graduates and gets to college, he said he would like to major in business, psychology, political science or government. Bordner hopes one of them leads him to his dream of being in the CIA after graduation.
"I want to be in the Directorate of Operations field," he said.
"I picked Providence because the coaches helped me through every step of the recruiting process, and I really bonded well with Coach [Matt] Francis and Coach [Chris] Gabrielli," Bordner said through email. "I also really liked that Providence was a catholic college."
Bordner, who used to play for Cumberland Valley before transferring to Trinity, said he had some interest from a few other schools but chose Providence because he felt it was the best fit for him.
"What I really liked about the campus is the location it is in," he said. "It’s convenient to the city, restaurants and other universities. I unfortunately didn’t get to meet the team due to COVID-19, but I do know some kids on the Providence lacrosse team and they have been a great help to me through the recruiting process with Providence."
Bordner and Trinity's lacrosse team were poised for what they hoped would be the best season in program history, but COVID-19 had other plans. The pandemic canceled the season, and the Shamrocks' attention has since turned to 2021.
Providence, coached by Gabrielli, went 5-1 in 2020 before the remainder of the season was canceled by the pandemic.
