HS Boys Lacrosse: Trinity's Justin Bordner looks forward to CIA dreams after committing to Providence College

Justin Bordner isn't exactly sure what major he wants to settle on when he hits college.

But, one thing is certain for him — he knows what college he's going to.

Trinity's junior face-off specialist committed to Division I Providence College (Rhode Island) early on — Dec. 21, to be exact — and now that small weight has been lifted off his shoulders.

When he finally graduates and gets to college, he said he would like to major in business, psychology, political science or government. Bordner hopes one of them leads him to his dream of being in the CIA after graduation.

"I want to be in the Directorate of Operations field," he said.

"I picked Providence because the coaches helped me through every step of the recruiting process, and I really bonded well with Coach [Matt] Francis and Coach [Chris] Gabrielli," Bordner said through email. "I also really liked that Providence was a catholic college."

Bordner, who used to play for Cumberland Valley before transferring to Trinity, said he had some interest from a few other schools but chose Providence because he felt it was the best fit for him.