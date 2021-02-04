HS Boys Lacrosse: Trinity's Drew Godfrey picks Long Island University with medical field in mind

Trinity boys lacrosse is not lagging for high-quality college talent heading into the 2021 season.

In the last few months two Shamrocks players have committed to Division I programs.

The Shamrocks' second-leading scorer in 2019, Drew Godfrey, committed to Division I Long Island University (New York) in November. Godfrey said he had interest from a few other schools, but said he was not changing his commitment from Long Island.

He's joined by junior Justin Bordner, who recently verbally committed to Providence College (Rhode Island).

"Long Island is a pretty school and rewarded me with a great sports and academic scholarship," the senior attacker said via Twitter direct message. "I also wanted to play D1 and I really liked Coach [Eric] Wolf and his attitude. Coach Wolf really impressed me. I felt a connection with him and the team.

"The campus is very beautiful and very close to New York City. Also, it is very close to a beach. The school isn’t huge and I like that about it. The team brings energy and looks like they are having fun and that is what I was most interested in. It will be great to be a part of that next year."