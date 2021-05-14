HS Boys Lacrosse: Trinity fails to get revenge as Cumberland Valley rolls to Mid-Penn championship win

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — After a 16-4 regular season loss to Cumberland Valley last week, the Trinity Shamrocks came looking for revenge against the Eagles in the Mid-Penn boys lacrosse championship at Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Friday night.
The Eagles jumped out early, but anybody that knows lacrosse knows Trinity was not going down quietly. The Eagles finally subdued the Shamrocks 11-6 to win the title.
The patient and determined Eagles came out firing and took a quick 3-0 lead behind two goals from Patrick Martin.
A strong defensive effort led by goalie Jonah Burd and defenders Dalton Forsythe, Connor Fritz, and Max Wilken led the Eagles, building the wall in front of the net. They were determined that any Trinity player coming into that offensive zone was going to take some punishment. Wilken and Fritz were especially physical.
The parts of the game that hurt Trinity were the same things that hurt the Eagles in the second half. Turnovers, poor shot selection, fouls and not winning the face off or possession. Trinity rallied to cut the deficit to 8-6 before the Eagles closed out the game.
Top Performers
Rhys McCarver, Nate Herbster and Patrick Martin led the offense with a combined eight goals and three assists.
The Eagle defense dished out several mean hits and intercepted at least five passes in the Trinity offensive zone. Wilken and Fritz combined for five interceptions.
Croix Teeter tallied a natural hat trick in the third quarter for Trinity and Drew Godfrey tallied two goals.
By the numbers
Cumberland Valley (Commonwealth Division champions, 16-1) got 11 saves from goalkeeper Burd.
Trinity (Keystone Division champs, 14-2) enters the District 3 Class 2A playoffs next week and has lost on two consecutive Fridays, matching the longest losing streak for Trinity to CV in the tenure of coach Dave Heisey.
HS Boys Lacrosse: Jonah Burd's cagework springs Nathaniel Herbster, Cumberland Valley in stunning rout of Trinity
Up Next
Third-seeded Cumberland Valley will open the District 3 Class 3A playoffs Wednesday at 6:00 at home against the winner of Monday’s contest between No. 6 seed Governor Mifflin and No. 11 seed Penn Manor.
Top-seeded Trinity will open the Class 2A Playoffs at home Wednesday against the winner of No. 8 seed York Catholic and No. 9 seed Berks Catholic. Winners will play May 24 in the semifinals.
They said it
Eagles head coach Phil Helms on his team’s effort:”I am so proud of this team. We knew Trinity was going to make some adjustments and the game is like a chess match. Our defense was great tonight — Burd, Wilken, Fritz, Mike Winner and Walker Barrick were so good tonight.”
Burd on his defense: “They have been so good about keeping offenses shooting from a distance where I can see the ball.”
Wilken on the win, “This was such a big win for us tonight. They are a good team and our defense’s goal was to shut down Godfrey and limit the shots, and we did that tonight.”
Heisey on his team’s effort: “This is one of the strongest CV teams we have seen. They had an answer for everything we did. We were able to get back in, but like the last game, we couldn’t get over that two-goal hump. We turned the ball over when we tried to force the ball.”