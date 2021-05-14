HS Boys Lacrosse: Trinity fails to get revenge as Cumberland Valley rolls to Mid-Penn championship win

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — After a 16-4 regular season loss to Cumberland Valley last week, the Trinity Shamrocks came looking for revenge against the Eagles in the Mid-Penn boys lacrosse championship at Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Friday night.

The Eagles jumped out early, but anybody that knows lacrosse knows Trinity was not going down quietly. The Eagles finally subdued the Shamrocks 11-6 to win the title.

The patient and determined Eagles came out firing and took a quick 3-0 lead behind two goals from Patrick Martin.

A strong defensive effort led by goalie Jonah Burd and defenders Dalton Forsythe, Connor Fritz, and Max Wilken led the Eagles, building the wall in front of the net. They were determined that any Trinity player coming into that offensive zone was going to take some punishment. Wilken and Fritz were especially physical.

The parts of the game that hurt Trinity were the same things that hurt the Eagles in the second half. Turnovers, poor shot selection, fouls and not winning the face off or possession. Trinity rallied to cut the deficit to 8-6 before the Eagles closed out the game.

