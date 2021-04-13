HS Boys Lacrosse: Nate Herbster steps up for injured Max Krevsky in Cumberland Valley's shutout of Cedar Cliff

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — The Cumberland Valley boys lacrosse team has some big shoes to replace after losing Max Krevsky

He could quite possibly be gone for the season due to injury, but the Eagles spent the game looking at some possible replacements. And they found a couple as they shut out Cedar Cliff 18-0 at Eagle View Stadium Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first period and coasted to the win. Nate Herbster tallied five goals for the Eagles and five others scored twice each in the shutout.

Rhys McCarver, Patrick Martin, Matt Tokarz, Max Long and Tristan Hall each tallied two goals. The others were scored by Aiden Gilbert, Owen McKenzie and Kieran Schneider. McCarver and Justin Buchenauer had two assists each.

Justin Plessinger and Jonah Burd combined for four saves and the zero in the goals against column. The goal post added the fifth save as it got in the way of a big Colt shot by Daniel Schraeder.

Cumberland Valley moves to 4-1 on the season and 3-0 in the Commonwealth Division in the non-league contest. Cedar Cliff falls to 0-6 on the season, and continues on a run with a limited offense and limited numbers of players.