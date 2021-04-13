HS Boys Lacrosse: Nate Herbster steps up for injured Max Krevsky in Cumberland Valley's shutout of Cedar Cliff

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — The Cumberland Valley boys lacrosse team has some big shoes to replace after losing Max Krevsky
He could quite possibly be gone for the season due to injury, but the Eagles spent the game looking at some possible replacements. And they found a couple as they shut out Cedar Cliff 18-0 at Eagle View Stadium Tuesday afternoon.
The Eagles jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first period and coasted to the win. Nate Herbster tallied five goals for the Eagles and five others scored twice each in the shutout.
Rhys McCarver, Patrick Martin, Matt Tokarz, Max Long and Tristan Hall each tallied two goals. The others were scored by Aiden Gilbert, Owen McKenzie and Kieran Schneider. McCarver and Justin Buchenauer had two assists each.
Justin Plessinger and Jonah Burd combined for four saves and the zero in the goals against column. The goal post added the fifth save as it got in the way of a big Colt shot by Daniel Schraeder.
Cumberland Valley moves to 4-1 on the season and 3-0 in the Commonwealth Division in the non-league contest. Cedar Cliff falls to 0-6 on the season, and continues on a run with a limited offense and limited numbers of players.
The Colts lost 16 seniors last year and returned only a handful of players and no goaltender who saw any playing time, thus coach Ralph Shires had to try to adjust with a roster full of underclassmen who didn’t get any experience last year with the pandemic cancelling their season.
Top Performers
Herbster led the way for the Eagles with his five goals and McCarver added two goals and two assists.
For the Colts, the highlight was goalkeeper Gabe Kennedy. He was credited with 12 saves between the pipes.
Up Next
Cedar Cliff travels to play Carlisle Thursday at 4:15, while the Eagles play at CD East Thursday at 4:15, and host Exeter Township Saturday at the new Mountain View Middle School stadium at 11:30 a.m.
They Said It
Eagles coach Phil Helms on Krevsky: “You don’t replace a Max Krevsky, who, in my opinion, would have been the Mid-Penn Player of the Year. He is a phenomenal young man and athlete, and with his commitment to Yale he has an injury and he needs to recover. We are moving forward with other guys and we have to make up the difference. If we have three guys score, that covers what we expected every night from Max.
Colts coach Ralph Shires on his team’s struggles: “We only have 18 kids and several who would have seen action last year and gained experience, but lost the season. We didn’t have a goalie come out and Gabe Kennedy volunteered to go back there to help us out, and he is doing a nice job for us. The kids played hard tonight right through the final whistle.”
Helms on today: “We tried to slow it down in the second half and work on our offense, find the cutters and not run the fast break. We ran [former head coach] Matt Healey’s system last year, and now we are finally able to get my system in place and the kids are adjusting nicely to it.”