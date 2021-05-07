HS Boys Lacrosse: Jonah Burd's cagework springs Nathaniel Herbster, Cumberland Valley in stunning rout of Trinity

Up next

The loss is Trinity’s (12-1, 6-0 Keystone) first of the season and a sizable shot across their bow. The two teams will likely play again, barring any COVID-19-related shutdowns, in the Mid-Penn Championship, scheduled for May 14 at Central Dauphin High School. It’s a familiar matchup for the two rivals, for years the best teams in the conference.

Both teams are ready for a much different kind of game in a week.

“I told the guys in the locker room this is probably best thing that could happen to them,” Shamrocks head coach Dave Heisey said. “Only a weird coach like me would think of something like that. We haven’t faced any adversity, and we’ve got them again in a week. We have seven days to get over this. … It takes me back to ’18 when Palmyra beat us by 10 goals in the regular season and we came back and beat them in overtime for the district championship. Same kind of thing, you make adjustments.”

“Absolutely not,” Burd said when asked if he expects a similar outcome next time. “I think they’re gonna come out a lot more hungry, a lot more strong, but I think we’ll have what it takes. Our defense has gotta keep playing as good as they’ve been playing and offense just gotta step it up. I don’t think we’re at a hundred [percent] yet, but we’re pretty darn close.”