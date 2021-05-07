HS Boys Lacrosse: Jonah Burd's cagework springs Nathaniel Herbster, Cumberland Valley in stunning rout of Trinity

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — Jonah Burd did Friday what he does best — stop shots.
The Cumberland Valley boys lacrosse goalie all but four shots he faced, stymieing Trinity in a stunningly lopsided 16-4 victory at Eagle View Middle School, setting an intriguing tone for what will surely be an entertaining rematch in a week between two of the Mid-Penn Conference and District 3's best teams.
Burd stood tall in the cage despite increasingly slippery conditions in a steady rainfall, turning aside several high-danger Shamrocks opportunities during a pivotal first-half performance.
Trinity came out firing, with Drew Godfrey, Justin Bordner and Paul Shook pocketing goals in the first quarter for a 3-1 ‘Rocks lead.
But Burd denied roughly a half dozen other shots in the first quarter and early second, several of them from point-blank range from some of Trinity’s best marksmen.
“Jonah’s done that for us all year,” Eagles head coach Phil Helms said. “Jonah Burd is probably one of the best goalies we’ve had here — we’ve had some amazing goalies. Ben Herbster, who is our goalie coach, was a goalie here — has done amazing things with Jonah. He’s really seeing the ball really well as of late, making a lot of saves in almost every game that we have. So, yes, Jonah’s a very important piece for us for sure.”
“Our defense was playing good all game,” Burd said. “They kind of helped me out a lot today, and we were playing all good. And we gave the offense time to get ready and then they just kept going, no stop.”
It was enough to give the Eagles offense time to find its rhythm, which it did.
CV mounted a 5-0 run in the second quarter off goals from Justin Buchenauer (his second), Patrick Martin, Nate Herbster and two from Rhys McCarver to take a 6-3 lead it would not relinquish.
With Trinity reeling in one of the few games it has been significantly challenged this season, CV didn’t relent in the second half. Shook scored his second for Trinity to briefly make it a two-goal game, but the Eagles scored the next 10 unanswered goals as the defense turned over Trinity on multiple possessions.
Standing out
Herbster, like the rest of CV’s offense, got off to a slow start but erupted for seven goals, scoring six of them in the second half. The icing on the cake was a nifty alley-oop just outside the crease with a few minutes remaining to set the final score.
McCarver scored four times, and Buchenauer recorded a hat trick.
Burd, as mentioned, shined in the cage with roughly a half dozen saves in the first 20 minutes of action, showing elite reaction skills all game.
'The good old days' that weren't: Cumberland Valley's Herbster family misses opportunity to play lacrosse together
McCarver with his fourth for @CVSDeagles. It's now 14-4 with 5:45 to play. pic.twitter.com/AplMUEmRE3— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) May 7, 2021
Max Wilken. Goal. @CVSDeagles now up 10-4. His first today. Eagles running away with this contest between Mid-Penn leaders. pic.twitter.com/60jrEwhgh2— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) May 7, 2021
Up next
The loss is Trinity’s (12-1, 6-0 Keystone) first of the season and a sizable shot across their bow. The two teams will likely play again, barring any COVID-19-related shutdowns, in the Mid-Penn Championship, scheduled for May 14 at Central Dauphin High School. It’s a familiar matchup for the two rivals, for years the best teams in the conference.
Both teams are ready for a much different kind of game in a week.
“I told the guys in the locker room this is probably best thing that could happen to them,” Shamrocks head coach Dave Heisey said. “Only a weird coach like me would think of something like that. We haven’t faced any adversity, and we’ve got them again in a week. We have seven days to get over this. … It takes me back to ’18 when Palmyra beat us by 10 goals in the regular season and we came back and beat them in overtime for the district championship. Same kind of thing, you make adjustments.”
Trinity's Will Thropp scores blind goal in OT to win program's first District 3 Class 2A title over Palmyra
“Absolutely not,” Burd said when asked if he expects a similar outcome next time. “I think they’re gonna come out a lot more hungry, a lot more strong, but I think we’ll have what it takes. Our defense has gotta keep playing as good as they’ve been playing and offense just gotta step it up. I don’t think we’re at a hundred [percent] yet, but we’re pretty darn close.”
In the meantime, CV (14-1, 5-0 Commonwealth) hosts Bishop McDevitt on Monday at 4:30. The Shamrocks visit Northern that same day for a 5:30 contest. They each have another game Wednesday before Friday’s title tilt.
They said it
Heisey, full of water-based metaphors on a particularly soggy day, on Trinity losing its early momentum following a potential fourth goal called back by the officials: “It was trying to bail water out of a boat that’s taking it on, it just got away. And again, [the Eagles] were loving it, they smelled blood in the water, they were like sharks and they didn’t need any motivation at all.”
Helms on what Herbster brings to the offense: “Nate’s got the ability to dodge the defender, whether it’s a long pole or short stick defender. And he’s got that shake and the speed to kind of get himself open. But the biggest thing for him is he moves so well off ball, when he doesn’t have the ball. And that gets in the ball in good shooting positions. And that’s what we’ve been trying to work on. … When he’s working within the offensive set, it’s amazing to watch.”
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520