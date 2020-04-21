HS Boys Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley's Max Krevsky picks Delaware, joining former teammate

He has one more year to enjoy his high school career. His junior season was cancelled, cutting short before it started a season Krevsky had high hopes for.

"Not having school has its pros and cons," he said. "I love being able to spend everyday with my family and sleep-in every day of the week, although I miss seeing my friends and teachers at CV. I was ecstatic for this season at Cumberland Valley and believe that our team could have collected some hardware and made a run in the state playoffs. I feel so sorry for the seniors who didn't get a chance to have their season."

Krevsky had a hat trick in last year's District 3 quarterfinal loss to Manheim Township. He was named an All-Sentinel Honorable Mention following his sophomore season and was named to the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division Second Team.

Krevsky was also part of a long basketball team that stunned the Commonwealth in the first half of the season and later qualified for the District 3 tournament. He averaged a tick under seven points a game and knocked down 13 3-pointers.

Delaware is led by head coach Ben DeLuca, who was named head coach in 2017 and has led the Blue Hens to consecutive CAA Tournament appearances. He was an assistant head coach on Duke's national championship team in 2014.

Miller, Krevsky's former and perhaps future teammate, has had an impressive start to his collegiate career. As a freshman, he started 13 of the 15 games he appeared in and scored 13 goals with six assists. In his shortened sophomore season, Miller started all six games and already had eight goals and 10 assists.

