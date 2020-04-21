HS Boys Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley's Max Krevsky picks Delaware, joining former teammate

There might just be a pipeline brewing between Cumberland Valley and Delaware's men's lacrosse program.
Junior Max Krevsky became the second Eagle in three years to join the rising Division I program, committing to the Blue Hens last week. He'll team up with Delaware sophomore Clayton Miller, who was a standout with CV for several years, graduating during Krevsky's freshman campaign.
Krevsky had his pick of several D-I programs, ultimately choosing the Blue Hens over Army, Towson and Bucknell, according to his father.
"When I began the recruiting process, I knew that I was searching for a school with great academics, a perfect distance away from home, and a great lacrosse program," said Krevsky, who is undecided on his major but is considering something in the sciences, in a text Monday night. "The University of Delaware checked all those boxes perfectly - solid academics, 2 hours from home so my family is able to watch me play, and a lacrosse program on the rise with back to back year sof top 20 national rankings."
He'll join a program that's on the rise, reaching the Top 20 nationally each of the past two years. The Blue Hens cracked No. 20 after a 2-0 start this season but slipped out of that ranking. They were 4-2 before the NCAA cancelled the rest of the season, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Krevsky said his recruiting began in eighth grade, when he began playing club lacrosse in Baltimore and his dad began sending highlight tapes to college coaches. In the past few months since becoming a junior, he called the recruiting process "very suspenseful" and said he "learned some great life lessons."
He has one more year to enjoy his high school career. His junior season was cancelled, cutting short before it started a season Krevsky had high hopes for.
"Not having school has its pros and cons," he said. "I love being able to spend everyday with my family and sleep-in every day of the week, although I miss seeing my friends and teachers at CV. I was ecstatic for this season at Cumberland Valley and believe that our team could have collected some hardware and made a run in the state playoffs. I feel so sorry for the seniors who didn't get a chance to have their season."
Krevsky had a hat trick in last year's District 3 quarterfinal loss to Manheim Township. He was named an All-Sentinel Honorable Mention following his sophomore season and was named to the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division Second Team.
Krevsky was also part of a long basketball team that stunned the Commonwealth in the first half of the season and later qualified for the District 3 tournament. He averaged a tick under seven points a game and knocked down 13 3-pointers.
Delaware is led by head coach Ben DeLuca, who was named head coach in 2017 and has led the Blue Hens to consecutive CAA Tournament appearances. He was an assistant head coach on Duke's national championship team in 2014.
Miller, Krevsky's former and perhaps future teammate, has had an impressive start to his collegiate career. As a freshman, he started 13 of the 15 games he appeared in and scored 13 goals with six assists. In his shortened sophomore season, Miller started all six games and already had eight goals and 10 assists.
