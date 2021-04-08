HS Boys Lacrosse: Carlisle shows resilience in first win as Layton Schmick, Dylan Young pocket four goals

Red Land (2-3, 1-1 Commonwealth) led twice at 10-9 and 11-10 but could not capitalize on those leads.

Carlisle had to sweat out a final two-minute possession from the Patriots that resulted in four shots, two blocked by defenders and two saves by Maxwell Merra, the Herd goalie.

Defensively, that final two minutes might have been a shining moment for the defense, anchored by Jaden Pham, Andrew Eppley, Caleb Plank, Joshua Parker, Matthew Trolinger and Wyatt Vioral. They moved well as a unit and never allowed the Patriot sharpshooters any clean look at the net in the closing minutes of action.

Top players

Schmick and Young led the Herd with four goals each, and Serafin and Rose each tallied a hat trick. Merra had nine saves in the nets for Carlisle. Schmick and Trolinger controlled the face-off circle.

For the Patriots, Chase Lawler scored four times, while Justin Weldon, Connor Stank and Luke Glinski each scored two goals.

Up next

Carlisle returns to action Saturday against Conrad Weiser with a 12:30 start. Red Land travels to Dover for a 6 p.m. start Friday.

