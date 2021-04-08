HS Boys Lacrosse: Carlisle shows resilience in first win as Layton Schmick, Dylan Young pocket four goals

CARLISLE — For the young and winless Carlisle boys lacrosse team, a solid response to the opposition tying the games was crucial for growth.
Four times Red Land tied Thursday's game at Carlisle High School. And four times the Thundering Herd responded to gather a 14-12 win for their first win in three years on their home field.
Carlisle (1-2, 1-2 Commonwealth) jumped out to a solid 8-4 lead at the half, behind the solid face-off work of Layton Schmick, who controlled that aspect to give the ball to the Herd consistently all game. Dylan Young and Matthew Serafin took control of the ball, scored the goals and also assisted Schmick to a first-half hat trick.
Schmick won a face-off, and rumbled right to the net to score the third goal for the Herd, all in eight seconds.
After the Patriots rallied to tie the game at 8-8, 9-9, 10-10 and 12-12, the Herd turned to Ethan Rose, a junior who tallied two of the Herd’s final goals with effort and pinpoint shooting. Rose hustled over from one side of the field to the other on a loose ball and knocked a defender out of bounds, gaining possession for the Herd that resulted in the 13th goal to give the Herd their final lead.
"Ethan Rose had a key play on that hustle play because if they got the ball, they could have regained that momentum," Herd head coach Robert Mundell said.
Red Land (2-3, 1-1 Commonwealth) led twice at 10-9 and 11-10 but could not capitalize on those leads.
Carlisle had to sweat out a final two-minute possession from the Patriots that resulted in four shots, two blocked by defenders and two saves by Maxwell Merra, the Herd goalie.
Defensively, that final two minutes might have been a shining moment for the defense, anchored by Jaden Pham, Andrew Eppley, Caleb Plank, Joshua Parker, Matthew Trolinger and Wyatt Vioral. They moved well as a unit and never allowed the Patriot sharpshooters any clean look at the net in the closing minutes of action.
Top players
Schmick and Young led the Herd with four goals each, and Serafin and Rose each tallied a hat trick. Merra had nine saves in the nets for Carlisle. Schmick and Trolinger controlled the face-off circle.
For the Patriots, Chase Lawler scored four times, while Justin Weldon, Connor Stank and Luke Glinski each scored two goals.
Up next
Carlisle returns to action Saturday against Conrad Weiser with a 12:30 start. Red Land travels to Dover for a 6 p.m. start Friday.
They said it
Mundell on his team's response to Red Land tying the game up multiple times: “Lacrosse is a game of momentum, and Red Land made some nice plays to come back. I thought our guys rebounded well, and I told the guys I appreciated their resilience. My lesson to learn is I just wanted the kids to understand lacrosse is a game of momentum, you have to be ready to play at all times and being resilient when things don’t go your way."
Trolinger on the play of his teammates: “Our team is built off the hard work in practice, and everything we do on the field is pure effort. We might be outmatched on the field, but we will outwork other teams. We are just a bunch of athletes, gritty and hard-working.”