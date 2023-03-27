With the 2023 boys and girls lacrosse season underway, here are the local storylines to watch.

Three-peat Eagles

The Cumberland Valley boys are on the hunt for their third straight Mid-Penn title after defeating Trinity in the conference championship each of the last two years. The run at a three-peat — in addition to reaching another District 3 Class 3A championship game — will prove a taller task after the Eagles lost a nine-player senior class to graduation in the spring. The Eagles return some experience in all phases of the field, but head coach Phil Helms also expects a group of underclassmen to make an early impact.

Shamrock shake-up

Both the Trinity boys and girls reached the 2022 District 3 postseason — the boys went on to the PIAA tournament — and look to reach similar heights this spring under the direction of new head coaches. Jerry Standford takes over for Dave Heisey in the boys program while Erin Zimmer steps in to replace Alanna Stuart at the helm for the girls. The Shamrock boys are undergoing a bit of a reload after graduating a large senior class while the girls return the majority of their 2022 playoff roster.

Herd look to make another run

The Carlisle boys and girls both made their return to the District 3 postseason last year. The boys snapped a four-year skid, advancing to the Class 3A quarterfinals, while the girls qualified for the first time in three years before falling in the first round to South Western. The Herd girls, still seeking the program’s first playoff victory, join the boys in returning leadership alongside some unfamiliar faces in this spring’s playoff pursuit.

Patriots aim to pounce for Keystone title

With the Trinity boys affected by turnover, Red Land has the weaponry to make a run at this year’s Keystone Division crown. Head coach Taylor Perkins returns all but two players from last season’s District 3 2A quarterfinal team, including senior Parker Lawler, who led the Mid-Penn in scoring last year. Some fresh faces should add to the Patriots’ title chances.

New digs

Several local teams will play on new surfaces at home this spring. Northern and Trinity underwent turf renovations since last spring and will host games on the new-look fields this season. Cedar Cliff and Red Land are also starting to transition to new home sites and will be playing a clip of their games at West Shore Stadium compared to Marsh Run Park like past years. The Colts have a handful of contests scheduled at Allen Middle School soccer field as well.

Boys Lacrosse: 5 players to watch during the 2023 season Matt Serafin, sr., A/MF, Carlisle Serafin was a big reason for Carlisle making its first District 3 playoff appearance since 2017 last year. The Mary Washington pledge assisted on 42 scores and found the back of the net on 40 occasions. He was also a defensive asset, scooping 48 ground balls. Connor Fritz, sr., LSM, Cumberland Valley One of the few returning starters from head coach Phil Helms Mid-Penn title team, Fritz was tasked with guarding the opposition’s top scorer last year, and won’t shy away from that assignment this spring. Fritz collected 58 ground balls and forced 19 turnovers in his junior season and provided a small offensive spark with four goals. Parker Lawler, sr., A, Red Land The Mid-Penn’s leading scorer last year, Lawler will spearhead a Patriot attack this spring that has huge postseason aspirations with the majority of its roster returning. The Randolph Macon commit pocketed 70 goals and distributed 26 assists in a breakout 2022 campaign. Lawler’s offensive production was complemented by 58 ground balls on the defensive side. Owen Hammel, sr., MF, Trinity Hammel will make the move to midfield this season after being a crucial piece to the Shamrocks’ attack last spring. The shift is in hopes of making an even larger contribution than last year’s 61 goals and 32 assists. Raj Chima, sr., A, Trinity Chima will remain on the Trinity attack this spring and looks to be the lead man after pouring in 54 goals and totaling 30 helpers a season ago. The Washington & Lee walk on, alongside Hammel, will take center stage in guiding a young Shamrock lineup back to the District 3 and PIAA postseason.

Girls Lacrosse: 5 players to watch during the 2023 season Kirra Crowley, sr., A, Cumberland Valley With some key front-line scorers lost to graduation, Crowley will take on an even larger role for the Eagles this spring. The Xavier commit has already asserted her dominance on the attack, tallying 71 goals in a junior season that also included 55 draw controls and nine assists. She forced 14 turnovers on the defensive end as well. Olivia Glinski, sr., A, Red Land Like Crowley, Glinski will step into the scoring spotlight for the Patriots this season. The Shippensburg University pledge looks to build off a stellar junior campaign that went to the tune of 55 goals and 59 assists distributed. Glinski cleared the 100-career goal milestone last spring and stuffed an additional 18 ground balls and four caused turnovers onto the stat sheet. Zuri Crumpton, so., MF, Red Land Lacrosse runs in the Crumpton household, with older sister Zayda a freshman at Kent State. Just like Zayda, Zuri will quarterback the Patriot offense this spring from her midfielder spot. She comes off a debut season that included 98 draw controls, 48 assists, 29 goals and 29 groundballs. Sienna Chirieleison, so., MF, Trinity Chirieleison rewrote the Shamrock record books as a freshman, setting a new single-season goal mark and accounting for over half of Trinity’s scores. Chirieleison buried 139 goals in her record-breaking season and totaled 24 assists. Her production transferred to the defensive side where she gathered 81 ground balls. Morgan Coleman, jr., MF, Trinity Coleman is Trinity’s Swiss-army knife, having piled up 81 goals and 75 assists in her second year on the high school circuit. She was also a force from the draw circle, collecting 243 controls to go along with 31 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers. In two years, Coleman has already eclipsed 200 career points.