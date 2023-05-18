HARRISBURG — The Cumberland Valley girls lacrosse team had engineered a three-goal run minutes before halftime Thursday, punctuated by a Sophie Trively goal among a squall of Hershey defenders.

Trively’s goal, with her stick rising above Hershey’s line of defense, stunned the Tojans and tied the game at four entering intermission of the 2023 Mid-Penn championship game at Central Dauphin's Landis Field.

But the wrinkle the Eagles exposed in the first 25 minutes of play didn’t transition to the final 25. Hershey scored four times in the first five minutes of the second half, laying the groundwork for an 8-1 run and a 12-5 victory over the Eagles. The Trojans won conference gold for the fifth straight year.

“The first half, we did what we wanted to do,” CV head coach Karen Keitel said. “It's what we planned to do. Everything that they did, we kind of planned for. So they didn't catch us off guard, but I think we caught them off guard a little bit in the first half. And then we needed to maintain that. And I'm not really sure (we did).”

The Eagles (15-4) had clawed out of a three-goal deficit in the first half to even the score at halftime. With the Trojans (19-0) leading 4-1, Payton Basehore pumped in her second of two goals followed by a pair from Trively within a two-minute span.

CV’s defense also played its role, forcing six turnovers in the midfield. Hershey’s defense counteracted with a stalwart game plan of its own, causing eight.

“I think they felt the energy. We definitely had a lot energy on our sideline,” Keitel said. “I think the girls were feeding off of that and we were controlling the pace.”

Then the energy shifted.

Meghan McDonald kickstarted the Trojans’ turnaround, side-arming in a goal one minute, 11 seconds into the second half. Hanna Russell, who led all scorers with four goals, kept the pace with a three-goal run and put Hershey up four.

Abby Hand and Avery Weaber extended the tear to six with back-to-back scores before Kirra Crowley cut into the run with 9:13 left in the game.

Along with Russell’s four scores, McDonald, Hand and Weaber connected for two goals each. Emily Beitzel pumped in a pair as well to cap the second-half run.

“They kind of slipped into some old ways or old behavior, some things that weren't part of what we were really working on,” Keitel said. “(We) just needed to get to full halves out of them … and props to Hershey. They didn't let the pressure we gave them that first half take them out of the game.”

Despite the Trojans’ late frenzy, Eagle goalkeeper Sarah Tourville gathered eight saves.

CV’s postseason continues Thursday, with the Eagles hosting a District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal against an opponent to be determined. Despite shedding a few tears following Thursday’s loss, the Eagles exited the field with a feeling of pride.

“There were obvious positives and obviously there's some negatives to address,” Keitel said. “But I didn't want them leaving this game so distraught that we take a lot to come back from. So there's a lot to be proud of. Not everybody gets to this game and so you want to take that with you.”

Photos: Hershey pulls away from Cumberland Valley in Mid-Penn girls lacrosse final