Trinity’s Sienna Chirieleison, a rising junior, earned one of 22 spots on the USA Lacrosse U18 Select Team that is scheduled to compete in the USA Lacrosse Fall Classic in October.

Chirieleison received the selection with her performance in the national combine Aug. 7-9 at USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Maryland. It was the second phase of USA Lacrosse’s National Team Development Program “designed to provide high-level training to players, introduce them to the U.S. National Team Program and offer competitive opportunities,” according to the USA Lacrosse website.

The third phase of the NTDP, the USA Lacrosse Fall Classic, is scheduled for Oct. 13-15 in Sparks and features competition for the senior men’s and women’s U20 teams from the United States and Canada, collegiate players and Select U16 and U18 teams, which will compete against international teams.

Chirieleison, who also plays for the Hero’s 2025 green club, has collected more than 200 career goals and 300 points and two varsity seasons with the Shamrocks.

She helped Trinity earn its first postseason win since 2017 and advance to the District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals. She received Central Pennsylvania All-American honors and was named The Sentinel’s player of the year.

