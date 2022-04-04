Girls Lacrosse: Sienna Chirieleison's 12 goals lifts Trinity to 17-16 win over Carlisle

Just a freshman, Trinity’s Sienna Chirieleison has made a name for herself on the lacrosse field through the early clip of games this spring.

She entered Monday night’s Mid-Penn crossover contest against Carlisle at COBO Field with a team-high 27 goals, exhibiting an arsenal that includes a fiery shot, blazing speed and quarterbacklike vision.

Monday night, her personal weaponry was on full display, as the Trinity freshman buried a dozen goals and marshaled the Shamrocks to a back-and-forth 17-16 victory over the Herd, ending Carlisle’s early season bid for a perfect record.

“We are very proud of all of our girls,” Trinity head coach Alanna Stuart said, “and Sienna has got an amazing shot, and our girls are able to find her. So, it’s a complete team effort by everything from the draws, to the ground balls, to finding her and making the appropriate passes. You can’t score unless you have people who can pass the ball. So, she’s doing an amazing job for us.”

And it did take a full team effort for the Shamrocks (2-3, 1-1 Keystone) to pull out a win Monday that saw five lead changes and five ties throughout the 50 minutes of play. And no team was able to balloon its lead beyond three points, as momentum swings ruled the night.

Trinity had forged a 7-4 lead on Carlisle (3-1, 1-0 Commonwealth) with 11:27 remaining in the first half when the Herd engineered the first push of the game and stormed to a 7-1 run to close out the first half with an 11-8 edge.

Leading Carlisle’s charge was Alexandra Kelley, Aubrey McGlynn and Hannah Hanger. The trio combined for 14 goals with Kelley pacing the group with six scores. Carlisle used patience and keyed on crisp ball movements and cuts to create space and service open looks at the cage.

Along with Kelley, McGlynn and Hanger’s effort, Alexis Bear and Mollie Best each pocketed a goal as well. Haley Carlo swiped her share of shots in goal, too, collecting 11 saves.

“Absolutely,” Carlisle head coach Ally Gorina said, citing the Herd’s patience on the attack. ”I’m returning a lot of my experience from last year, so they know how to play with each other. … They’re willing to be patient with each other, they’re willing to find the looks. We’ve had a ton of this this season so far and as you can see that continued on to tonight.”

But Chirieleison was the thorn in Carlisle’s side.

She planted her shot into the back of the net on five occasions in the first half before adding seven more in the second. Three of the seven goals in the second half came in the opening minutes of play out of intermission.

With Trinity trailing 11-8, Chirieleison took matters into her own hands and rattled off a string of three straight goals across a seven-minute period to even the score. She was also a key piece in the Shamrocks’ passing attack where she tallied two assists.

Morgan Coleman was Trinity’s additional leading scorer, posting a hat trick of her own and piling up a team-best six dishes. Carlyn Clouser and Maya Erby also struck pay dirt for Trinity.

“It just felt like we’re winning the ball in the draw a lot,” Chirieleison said of Trinity’s keys to the game. “Morgan Coleman, she really was getting it to me to be able to catch it. And then on offense, we just felt like we weren’t rushing it. And then once we got up at the end, we were all doing well at keeping possession. So, I just feel like it was a team win.”

Moving forward, both teams aim to use Monday’s scrap to their advantage. The back-and-forth affair not only showed the Herd and ‘Rocks what they hope to improve on but awoke a feeling of energy and momentum in their respective capacities.

“We have been able to battle back numerous times in the season,” Stuart said of her team, “so we are trying to build on that each and every day in order to come back even tougher. It takes a lot of physical ability, but it’s more mental ability, and I’m very proud of our team and the way our girls continue to be positive with one another.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

