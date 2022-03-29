Girls Lacrosse: Red Land offense overwhelms Mechanicsburg for 26-1 win

It’s been nearly nine months in the making for the Red Land girls lacrosse program.

Following its District 3 Class 2A quarterfinal loss to Susquehannock last May, the Patriots wasted no time in getting back to work, hoping to build back — and progress — toward the 2022 season.

Through their first three games of the 2022 campaign, it’s evident they have. And Tuesday, visiting the Mechanicsburg Wildcats at John H. Frederick Field, Red Land didn’t stray from its early season trademark of consistently finding the back of the net, as the Patriots overwhelmed their Mid-Penn Keystone Division foe, storming off with a 26-1 win.

The 26 scores is the third time in as many games this season that Red Land has pocketed 20-plus goals in a contest.

“We started preseason,” Red Land head coach Jess Stetler said, “literally a month after our last game last year, so we've been working long — long and hard. So, I think that's the only thing I can attribute it (the early-season success) to. And all the girls are coming out, all of them are really all in, they’re working hard and that's really all it is.”

Leading Tuesday’s charge was senior Kenna Duffie and junior Olivia Glinski, who each buried six goals. Kent State University commit Zayda Crumpton also contributed four while younger sister Zuri Crumpton, Abby Burkholder and Haylee Holland found pay dirt on three occasions.

Red Land (3-0, 1-0 Keystone) motored its attack early and kept the pedal down throughout. The Patriots built a 16-0 halftime lead before tacking on the additional 10 on the back end of the game. A healthy mix of team communication and consistent cutting in the crease put the Wildcat defenders on their heels and allowed the Pats to attack the cage.

Red Land notched assists on 13 of its 26 scores, with Zayda and Zuri Crumpton combining for seven.

“I feel like we just connect super well out there, and I feel our transition is just insane,” Zayda Crumpton said of her team’s synergy. “We have a bunch of attackers to rely on, so I feel like our (draw controls), just winning those, is basically winning us the game. So, I feel like that's super important, but I feel like we're super successful on offense as well.”

And it is, with the 20-plus goals each time out backing up that statement.

With their offense managing the pace of the game, the Patriots’ defensive line — and goalie Trinity Morgret — have been kept out of harm’s way through the early clip of games this spring. Morgret, who’s standing in for injured Kylie Smith in the cage, swiped two Wildcat shots Tuesday on three takes at goal. She’s permitted just a combined six shots to slip by through three games.

“Our defense doesn't get touched that often, lately,” Zayda Crumpton said. “We haven't played a lot of games, but I’m just super excited. …I feel like we're very unselfish. Our team does a good job of using everyone.”

For Mechanicsburg (1-1, 0-1), Anna Sheely netted the lone goal seven minutes into the second half. In the net, with constant pressure bearing down on her, Olivia Helms tallied 13 saves despite the 26 goals allowed.

With the loss so early in the season, Mechanicsburg looks to grow from Tuesday’s hiccups.

“I think as a team,” Mechanicsburg first-year head coach Thamina Peti said, “that just showed that we have a lot to build upon. This is just the start of the season. It doesn't tell us what our end goal is. We have a lot to improve on and that our outcome can change for the season as it grows, and as we grow as players.”

And Red Land angles to continue to ride its early-season momentum — the momentum it began to stir in its first preseason practice nearly nine months ago.

“I think there's a vibe to this year,” Stetler said, “that most of our starting lineup is seniors. So, if we're going to get it done, it's this season. I think everyone is working hard and it started way back then.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

