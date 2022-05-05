Girls Lacrosse: Late run lifts Cumberland Valley past Red Land in back-and-forth 14-12 battle

With four minutes left to play in Thursday’s Mid-Penn crossover contest between Cumberland Valley and Red Land girls lacrosse, the score was even, and the teams had witnessed seven lead changes.

Neither the visiting Eagles nor the host Patriots showed any signs of wear-and-tear and neither displayed any intention of buckling or bending.

But with time bleeding away, a late pair of draw controls provided CV the flicker of momentum it needed. By gaining possession, the Eagles set up their offense and struck for three straight goals from Kirra Crowley, Meredith Seeber and KK Ball.

The late offense was enough, as the Eagles outlasted the Patriots 14-12 at Marsh Run Field.

“We called the timeout, and I just said, ‘There's four minutes left, and it's whoever wants to win it more. You just gotta go 110%,’” CV head coach Emily Savini said of her message to the team. “And they did, they did go out there and do that.

“I think this game was very taxing in a battle back and forth, so it really took a lot for them to push through. But they were able to do it. I think they just really wanted it.”

The Eagles’ 3-0 run to close out Thursday’s contest was just a sliver of a handful of offensive surges between the Mid-Penn perennials. CV (14-3, 4-0 Commonwealth) opened the game with a 2-0 lead before Red Land (14-2, 5-1 Keystone) punched back with a 4-0 burst. Regaining their footing, the Eagles pumped in a pair of goals shortly after and knotted the game at 4-4 entering halftime.

Ball accounted as CV’s offensive engine, netting a game-high six goals. The Eagle senior tallied a score in the first half and whisked in five in the second half to generate some offensive rhythm. Kirra Crowley also scored a hat trick and Anna Keitel reached her 100th career point behind a goal and two assists.

“I think with our team this year,” Ball said, “we just really want to prove ourselves. In the past, we've kind of fallen short a couple of times, and I think that's really given us this big chip on our shoulder to prove ourselves and prove that we're a good program. So, I think that's what's really motivated us this season.”

The Patriots didn’t go down without a fight, though. Led by Kent State University pledge Zayda Crumpton and Olivia Glinski, the Patriots traded momentum swings and goals with the Eagles. Zayda Crumpton and Glinski each buried four goals to pace Red Land while Zuri Cumpton found the back of the net on two occasions.

Throughout, goals from Zayda Crumpton and Glinski provided Red Land with the advantage or they accounted for the equalizer. Glinski also pocketed her 100th career goal.

“We saw Red Land beat State College by a lot,” Ball said, “and we knew that they were really good this year. We've been hearing about Zayda, Kenna Duffie, all of them are really good. So, we knew it was gonna be a close game … and we knew they were (gonna bring) the heat, and they did. So, it was definitely tough, but we persevered.”

Despite the combined 26 goals, defenses all played a determining role in Thursday’s affair. The Eagles vacuum-tight defense held the Patriots to their lowest output of the season, a club that averaged 19.2 goals a game coming in and eclipsed 20-plus scores in eight of their 15 contests.

Meanwhile, Red Land also held CV beneath its season average of 16.9 goals per outing. Carlee Collier had a steady game in the cage for the Pats, notching 11 saves.

“Our defense killed it,” Red Land head coach Jess Stetler said, “I will give a shout-out to them. Our offense was a little collapsed and not moving in as much as they normally do. But their defense killed it as well, pressuring us as soon as we had the ball on the ride and everything. So, that made it a little tough for us.”

The pair of late draw controls, with time winding down, proved to be Red Land’s knee-breaker.

“That killed it,” Stetler said of the draw controls, “That kills the momentum and makes it hard to come back. And then they had two-three (goals) right in a row. That makes it hard to come back and kind of kills your defenses’ mojo, if you will. I think we could have come back, I just don't think we had enough gas left in the tank.”

The Eagles receive a breather after Thursday’s win, having endured a daunting schedule over the last week, which included matchups the pedigree of Hempfield, Wilson and Trinity.

Games like Thursday bring forth what the Eagles hope to continue key on while also showing them their areas for improvement as they approach the Mid-Penn Championship and the District 3 postseason.

“I think it just comes down to playing 100% from beginning to end,” Savini said, “and I think we had moments where we weren't meeting our potential. So, I think it made it a closer game than it should.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

