Girls Lacrosse: Hannah Hanger brings 'gamer-type' play to Carlisle's first trip to districts since 2018

It didn’t take long for Hannah Hanger to adapt to the speed and competitive nature of the Mid-Penn girls lacrosse scene.

Hanger, listed as a junior on the Carlisle roster, is in the midst of her first season with the Thundering Herd. Hanger moved to Carlisle from Nebraska in the fall, with her father, Ted Hanger, selected to attend school at the United States Army War College.

Prior to her arrival in Carlisle, Hanger competed in club lacrosse in Nebraska. She picked up the stick in eighth grade and traveled to Kansas City, Missouri and Chicago for tournaments in hopes of becoming more recognized. Lacrosse isn’t viewed as a major sport in the Midwest, and Hanger said the lack of competition hindered her development and growth on the pitch.

The Mid-Penn changed all of that. And she’s left her own mark on the Carlisle program this spring.

“My lacrosse journey is just kind of awkward with the COVID year and everything,” Hanger said, “but I’ve just a ton of practice and everything. I really love playing here at Carlisle this year. It’s helped me a lot.”

With Hanger spearheading Carlisle’s offensive attack alongside Alexandra Kelley and Aubrey McGlynn, the Herd secured a spot in the District 3 Class 3A postseason. The district tournament brackets were finalized Friday morning, with Carlisle earning the No. 10 seed in the 3A field and a first-round game Monday at No. 7 South Western at 5 p.m.

A victory would give Carlisle its first district win in program history.

“I feel like we have just the right mix of people this year,” Hanger said. “We have a lot of girls that have certain qualities, and when they’re all working together at the same time, we are really a dominant force on the field. We have a really strong attack, because we just have a lot of different girls that can work well in so many different areas, and we’re just creative on our plays and everything.

“That cohesiveness has been really awesome to watch, offensively.”

Carlisle’s entry into the district postseason is the program’s first since 2018, and Hanger’s presence has been a key piece in the Herd’s resurgence.

While measuring up to the speed of the Mid-Penn, Hanger also exhibited her share of speed and elusiveness. That, combined with strong stick skills and the ability to score from both her right and left hand, has forced opposing defenses to make adjustments when facing the Herd.

Hanger has pumped new energy into the Herd offense this spring with 51 goals, including a six-goal outing against Northern May 5 and a five-score performance against Cedar Crest April 9. Her stat line also included 48 ground balls, 43 draw controls, 31 caused turnovers and 11 assists.

“Hannah is kind of that gamer type of player,” Carlisle head coach Ally Gorina said, “she’s a go-getter and she never gives up on a ball. Hannah is playing ‘til the very last whistle of every single game, and she’s demonstrated that in quite a few games for us this season.”

Prior to the start of the season, the Herd lost an offensive spark in senior Alex Thumma due to an ACL tear. Hanger slotted into Thumma’s attack spot and quickly grew comfortable in the position.

Last spring, Thumma pocketed 30 goals for the Herd and corralled 46 draw controls from the faceoff circle.

“I think she’s definitely created a different look on offense for us this year that we would have been missing due to Alex Thumma’s injury,” Gorina said of Hanger. “Having her created that extra spurt of energy on attack that we would not have had, had she not been here.”

And as Hanger ignites the Herd, she said she also feeds off the energy from her teammates.

“I love all the girls to start with,” Hanger said, “and I really felt like I’ve had a lot of good connections with people. We gel really well on the field, and we work well together. … I just like our team atmosphere. We’re all really close together, and it’s just a nice atmosphere when I’m at practice or whether we’re at games.”

Standing between Carlisle and the program’s first district victory is a 16-2 South Western outfit that scored 20-plus goals in eight of its last 10 games and enters the tournament with a 10-game winning streak.

“I just think that the girls are sick of coming close,” Gorina said of the Herd’s fight, “and in a lot of ways this season, we had a lot of goals set and we didn’t achieve all of them, but we definitely have achieved some of them. There’s been past years where we have a couple games where we get that running clock against us or those blowout games, and there’s been teams that we have not competed with in a long, long time. And every time we’ve stepped on the field, except maybe one game this season, I feel like we’ve been checked in and we’ve been ready to compete.”

Win or lose, Hanger is excited for the chance to write program history. After the school year, Hanger and her family are set to move to Colorado, ending her short but notable stint with the Herd, from which she’ll carry many memories.

“I would love knowing that I’ve been a part of a team where a bunch of first things are happening,” Hanger said. “I won’t be here next year, so it’s really nice to just have a really strong season and have a great finish to leave on.”

