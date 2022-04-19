Girls Lacrosse: Haley Carlo collects 24 saves, but Lower Dauphin tops Carlisle 14-4

As 20 to 30 mph wind gusts whipped across the Bellaire Elementary School Field Tuesday afternoon, Carlisle girls lacrosse goalkeeper Haley Carlo stood tall against one of the Mid-Penn’s top offenses.

Across the 50 minutes of play, the Lower Dauphin Falcons — who entered the matchup averaging 18.5 goals a game — charged with a steady and balanced attack, but the Herd netminder stood her ground against a barrage of shots.

And by the time the final horn sounded and the sun began to creep out from behind a roll of clouds, Carlo had piled up a season-high 24 saves.

It just wasn’t enough against 38 shots on goal from the Falcons.

Lower Dauphin exploited the Herd’s offensive struggles and mistakes, claiming a 14-4 win in a blustery and frigid Mid-Penn crossover contest.

“The defense was hustling,” Carlisle head coach Ally Gorina said of her team, “but unfortunately, in the first half, the ground balls killed us. We were giving them way too many second chance opportunities in the first half. We did a lot better in the second half with that, but in the first half, that just killed us.”

While the Herd (6-2, 3-0 Commonwealth) tried to get used to the less-than-ideal weather conditions, Lower Dauphin (8-1, 3-1 Keystone) seized the momentum from the start. The Falcons struck for four goals within the first eight minutes and ballooned their lead to seven by the end of the first half.

The Falcons used both sides of the field to build offensive rhythm and won the first five draw controls of the game to gain the possession advantage. Meanwhile, Carlisle tallied just one offensive possession down the field in the first 10 minutes of action, a possession that resulted in a turnover on a prime scoring opportunity.

The Herd netted just one shot on goal in the first half.

“I think it can,” Gorina said of weather affecting play, “but I really tell the girls to focus on the elements of the game that we can control — not the refs, not the other team, not the weather, none of that. Today, maybe (it played a role) a little bit. We were kind of in our shell a little bit just because of that, but the other team came to play, so we can’t use that as an excuse.”

Out of the halftime break, the Herd regrouped offensively. Hannah Hanger rushed down the field and pocketed the team’s first goal of the game — and her first goal in a hat-trick performance — just 20 seconds into the second half. Aubrey McGylnn found the back of the net five minutes later on a free-position opportunity, and Hanger later tacked on her other pair of scores across the next 13 minutes.

Lower Dauphin regained its footing and answered Carlisle’s group of goals with a 5-0 run to end the game. Maddie Turjan buried a game-best seven goals for the Falcons while Alexa Shaffer contributed two to the cause.

Still, the Herd nipped at the Falcons’ heels throughout, forcing 17 turnovers. Hanger led that department as well with seven forced turnovers while McGlynn and Calyn Clements each forced three.

Carlo’s stalwart effort remained the focal point of the team’s performance.

“She had 24 saves,” Gorina said of Carlo, “so that’s by far a best, probably, in just about any game that I’ve seen. Haley had a heck of a game. She came focused, she came ready to play, so I’m very proud of her.”

Suffering just their second loss of the season, the Herd looked to continue their push toward the postseason. Tuesday’s game offered the opportunity for the team to see what mistakes need to be corrected and which parts of its game need fine-tuned as it heads into a schedule that includes games against Hershey, Palmyra and Cumberland Valley.

“We had great moments in the game,” Gorina said. “Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to make the comeback that we needed, but just focusing on the moments that were great and not focusing on all the negative things. Obviously, they’re things we need to talk about and work on, but that’s what’s supposed to propel us forward.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

