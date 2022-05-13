Girls Lacrosse: Early surge propels Hershey over Cumberland Valley for Mid-Penn title

Sometimes a deficit is too deep to climb out of.

In Friday’s Mid-Penn championship game, the Cumberland Valley girls lacrosse team found itself trailing a spirited Hershey outfit by eight at halftime. The Eagles put together a more complete second half, quieting a prolific Trojan attack while scoring four goals.

But it wasn’t enough.

With Caroline Glus’ seven goals leading the Hershey blitz, the Trojans seized control early and never lost their grip en route to a 17-7 victory over the Eagles to capture the conference crown.

“I think that sometimes they get in their own heads and are their own worst enemies in that sense,” CV head coach Emily Savini said of her team, “and it takes too long for them to get out of their own heads. And I think that once we figure that out, this team is capable of so much. We just have a really bad habit of holding ourselves back. So, Hershey came with energy and intensity, and we weren't able to match that right away.”

CV's Kirra Crowley opened Friday night’s scoring minutes into the contest, but the Trojans (13-4) wasted no time in engineering a response. Hershey came punching back on a 5-0 burst and gradually picked apart the Eagle defense.

The Trojans’ recipe for success consisted of speed and ball movement. Glus, a Mercer University pledge, spearheaded a three-pronged offensive assault that included Hanna Russell and Elle Pedaci. The trio, along with others in the Hershey offensive sequences, barreled down the length of the field and attacked the cage, putting the CV back line on its heels.

To complement Glus’ seven tallies, Russell powered five shots into the net while Pedaci buried four. It helped Hershey claim its fourth consecutive Mid-Penn title.

“Honestly, I think it's just their constant hustle,” Savini said of the challenges Hershey presented. “I think our players matched up with them, and we have so much more talent to spread around. But they just have that will and that want to go to the goal and to get the ball in the back of the net.”

The Eagles (15-4) did spread their offensive production around. Crowley, alongside KK Ball and Ella Roland, scored two goals each for the Eagles. Sophie Trively was the other to find the scoring column.

In the cage, Natalie Manchon gathered six saves. Hershey took 21 shots at the CV netminder across the 50 minutes of play.

“I think the way that we came out the second half goes a long way,” Savini said. “We were in a pretty good hole, and we came out and won almost every single draw control. We just weren't able to put in the back of the net, but the opportunities were there. They really didn't give up.”

The Eagles now approach the District 3 postseason, set to begin Monday with first-round competition. CV carries a first-round bye into Wednesday’s quarterfinals where it’ll host the winner of No. 6 Governor Mifflin vs. No. 11 Red Lion.

CV and the Mustangs know each other well, having endured a 15-14 back-and-forth battle April 2, with the Eagles winning.

Savini felt the Eagles could draw from Friday's loss to reinforce their mentality heading into the district playoffs.

“I think that sometimes a tough loss like this brings the team together,” Savini said, “everyone has to be there for each other. I think that they'll be able to use this feeling when going into the district flight next week.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

