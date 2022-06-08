Girls Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley's KK Ball, Trinity's Sienna Chirieleison underline 2022 Mid-Penn All-Division Teams

The Mid-Penn Conference rolled out its 2022 Girls Lacrosse All-Division Teams Tuesday night and 39 Sentinel-area athletes were awarded all-division status.

At the top of the lists, Cumberland Valley’s KK Ball and Trinity’s Sienna Chirieleison claimed Player of the Year honors in the Commonwealth and Keystone Division, respectively. Two local coaches also earned Coach of the Year nods, as Carlisle’s Ally Gorina reigned supreme in the Commonwealth and Red Land’s Jess Stetler was dubbed with top honors in the Keystone.

Below is the list of local athletes recognized.

Commonwealth Division

First team — Alexandra Kelley, Carlisle

First team — Calyn Clements, Carlisle

First team — Haley Carlo, Carlisle

First team — Sam Reilly, Cedar Cliff

First team — Emily Wenger, Cedar Cliff

First team — KK Ball, Cumberland Valley

First team — Anna Keitel, Cumberland Valley

Second team — Aubrey McGlynn, Carlisle

Second team — Drew Bridges, Carlisle

Second team — Hannah Hanger, Carlisle

Second team — Kirra Crowley, Cumberland Valley

Second team — Sam Clerkin, Cumberland Valley

Second team — Natalie Manchon, Cumberland Valley

Honorable mention — Mollie Best, Carlisle

Honorable mention — Chloe Yarnell, Carlisle

Honorable mention — Kiley Hacker, Carlisle

Honorable mention — Peyton Hastings, Cedar Cliff

Honorable mention — Ella Roland, Cumberland Valley

Honorable mention — Meredith Seeber, Cumberland Valley

Honorable mention — Jenn Nguyen, Cumberland Valley

Honorable mention — Ola Gradzka, Cumberland Valley

Keystone Division

First team — Gracyn Catalano, Mechanicsburg

First team — Olivia Helms, Mechanicsburg

First team — Zayda Crumpton, Red Land

First team — Kenna Duffie, Red Land

First team — Olivia Glinski, Red Land

First team — Sienna Chirieleison, Trinity

First team — Morgan Coleman, Trinity

Second team — Hope Wenger, Northern

Second team — Abby Darrow, Red Land

Second team — Zuri Crumpton, Red Land

Second team — Lauren Shook, Trinity

Honorable mention — Aliyah Quarles, Mechanicsburg

Honorable mention — Cam Standish, Mechanicsburg

Honorable mention — Izzy Gruber, Northern

Honorable mention — Kira Yuric, Northern

Honorable mention — Haley Feist, Red Land

Honorable mention — Maya Caicedo, Trinity

