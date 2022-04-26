Girls Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley finishes strong in 18-9 win over Carlisle

Coming off its first loss of the season Thursday to Lower Dauphin, Cumberland Valley's girls lacrosse team held just a one-goal lead against the Thundering Herd of Carlisle, 10-9, with 14:30 left in a rainy game Tuesday.

The Eagles responded to adversity with eight unanswered goals in the final 14 minutes to grab an 18-9 win at Carlisle’s Bellaire Elementary School field.

"I think our kids committed to each other and played very well," Eagle coach Emily Savini said. "Lower Dauphin is very athletic and hustles, so it was just an uncharacteristic game for us. We responded to that loss.”

Tuesday's bounce-back win extended the Eagles' winning streak in the head-to-head series with the Herd to 20 games. Carlisle has never beaten Cumberland Valley in girls lacrosse.

K.K. Ball and Kirra Crowley each tallied six goals for Cumberland Valley (5-0 Mid-Penn Commonwealth, 11-2 overall), moving closer to career milestones. With the Eagles scheduled to play at Mechanicsburg Thursday, Ball holds 199 career points and Crowley sits at 95 career goals. Goalkeeper Natalie Manchon, who recently passed the 200-save mark, also made several key saves in Tueday's game.

“Career milestones are nice and impressive, but the game is not about that,” Ball said. “Milestones are part of the process, but it is about the team and playing together. Every time we play Carlisle, it is always an intense game, and we just needed to match the intensity. We finally were able to put them away. We really started to connect and find the seams in their defense.”

Carlisle (3-1, 7-4) took an early 2-1 lead on two Hannah Hanger goals, but four straight Eagle goals gave Cumberland Valley a 5-2 lead. Each time the Eagles took a two or three-goal lead, the Herd rallied to keep the game close. Hanger tallied six goals, and Aubrey McGlynn added two for the Herd.

Cumberland Valley's 10-9 advantage with 14:30 left was the fifth time Carlisle had climbed back to within one goal.

It was also the final time.

‘We played pretty well, and I was not disappointed, but I just wish we would have played better in the last 12 minutes,” Herd coach Ally Gorina said. “We knew where Ball and Crowley were for most of the game, but when you have to play all-out defense to force turnovers, other teams are going to score. You have to put pressure on the ball to get the ball back. We just have to keep working in the offseason.”

Eight consecutive goals, including four by Crowley, ended the game. The Eagles moved the ball and waited for the second or third cutter toward the goal to set up their scoring chances. They had nine assists on their 18 goals.

“I think we got a feel for the game and working as a team and all players stepping up,” Savini said. “From Natalie (Manchon) in the goal to our defense forcing turnovers to our attack capitalizing on our possessions."

Carlisle travels to Spring Grove Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0